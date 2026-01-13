Bill Maher Attacks ‘Woke Hollywood’ After He Fails to Win Award Yet Again

What To Know Bill Maher discussed his long history of award nominations without wins, attributing his lack of victories to his outspoken views and criticism of “woke Hollywood.”

Despite receiving his first Golden Globe nomination for stand-up comedy, Maher did not win and was publicly mocked by Wanda Sykes during the ceremony.

Maher continued to criticize Hollywood’s culture on his podcast, arguing that the industry’s embrace of “woke” ideas leads to intolerance of differing opinions and cultural sharing.

Real Time host Bill Maher received his first-ever Golden Globe nomination this year for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television, but he had low expectations of actually walking away with the trophy.

Maher opened up about his award show history on Monday’s (January 12) edition of his Club Random podcast, which was recorded before Sunday’s (January 11) Golden Globes ceremony. The comedian spoke with Train Dreams star Joel Edgerton, who was also nominated at this year’s Globes.

“How do you feel going in?” Edgerton asked, per Fox News Digital. “To me — and maybe it’s because I’ve always set my ceiling quite low in life. Like, being nominated to me is a win.”

“Sweetheart, I’ve been nominated for 33 Emmys, and they would never give it to me,” Maher responded. “That’s not a gag number. That’s a real number. It’s crazy.”

Maher has actually been nominated for 41 Primetime Emmy Awards between his work on Politically Incorrect, Real Time, stand-up comedy specials, and HBO documentary series Vice. While he’s never won an award for his comedy or hosting Real Time, he did win in 2014 for Outstanding Informational Series or Special for Vice.

“Obviously, it’s something I said. Well, it’s everything I said,” Maher quipped about his lack of awards.

“It’s enough to get the nomination,” Edgerton added. “But there’s something you’ve said…”

“Because I speak freely. And this woke town f****** hates that,” Maher stated. “And that’s okay. I’ve made my peace with that.”

The comedian went on to say that if by “some miracle” he won the Golden Globe, he would be “shocked.”

Maher didn’t win the Golden Globe; his HBO comedy special, Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?, lost out to Ricky Gervais: Mortality. Not only did Maher have to deal with the sting of not winning, but he was also mocked by Wanda Sykes, who accepted the award on Gervais’ behalf.

“Bill Maher, you give us so much, but I would love a little less. Just try less,” Sykes said while the camera panned to Maher, who looked somewhat baffled by the remark.

Maher continued his rant against “woke Hollywood” during Monday’s Club Random, saying, “The epicenter of woke stupid is this town. It really is. And things like appropriation, we used to love that, you know? It was called culturally sharing. We thought it was a great idea.”

He added, “Now, obviously, if you steal something, I mean, you know, Elvis… did he steal from Black culture? He sang the way he sang. He grew up in the South. I mean, the cultures mixed, you know. I don’t… I think it’s just pointless to hate him for it.”