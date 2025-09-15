Ricky Gervais Takes Swipe at Emmy Stars’ Political Comments – Fans React

Ricky Gervais reacted to Sunday night’s (September 14) Emmy Awards by reminding people of a speech he made while hosting the 2020 Golden Globes, blasting Hollywood stars for using the ceremony to make political statements.

“If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything,” Gervais wrote in 2020. “You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”

Then after Sunday night’s Emmys, Gervais reposted that tweet from five years ago, adding a four word comment.

“They’re still not listening,” Gervais wrote alongside the quote, seemingly referencing the political statements made during Sunday’s Emmys.

They’re still not listening 😂 pic.twitter.com/jd2AUxANet — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) September 15, 2025

After winning her first Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Hacks star Hannah Einbinder ended her speech by shouting out the Philadelphia Eagles and making the first major political statement of the night.

“Go Birds, f*** ICE and free Palestine,” she stated.

Similar statements were made on the red carpet earlier in the evening, with fellow Hacks star Megan Stalter carrying a handbag with the words “CEASE FIRE!” printed across it. Ruth Negga, Chris Perfetti, and Aimee Lou Wood also wore red cease-fire pins, and Javier Bardem wore a kaffiyeh around his neck and said “Free Palestine.”

“What’s the point of being at these big events if you’re not going to use your privilege?” Stalter told Variety before the ceremony.

Television Academy chairman Cris Abrego also noted in his speech about Congress voting to defund the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, putting the likes of PBS and NPR in jeopardy.

“In many small towns, those stations weren’t just a cultural lifeline; they were the only Emergency Alert System families could count on. But at the end of this year, CPB will close its doors because Congress has voted to defund it,” Abrego said, per Deadline. The audience booed.

Stephen Colbert, who received huge applause for his Emmy win for The Late Show, spoke about CBS canceling the long-running late-night show, which will come to an end in May 2026.

“I want to thank CBS for giving us the privilege to be part of the late-night tradition, which I hope continues long after we’re no longer doing the show,” he said before thanking his wife and children.

The closest he came to a political statement is when he stated, “Sometimes you only truly know how much you love something when you get a sense that you might be losing it. In September of 2025, my friends, I have never loved my country more desperately. God bless America. Stay strong, be brave and if the elevator tries to bring you down, go crazy and punch a higher floor!”

Perhaps surprisingly, there were no mentions of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot last Wednesday (September 10) while giving a speech at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Fans on social media reacted to Gervais’ comments, with some agreeing with The Office star and co-creator, and others calling him out for hypocrisy.

“Still my favorite rant of all time,” said one X user in response to Gervais’ post.

“Mr. Gervais, you are one of the few people with common sense and clarity in the entertainment biz,” added another.

“Should be quoted before every celebrity award ceremony. Perhaps one day they’ll learn,” wrote one commenter.

Another added, “Ages like a fine wine.”

“Never have more true words been spoken,” said one fan.

However, another said, “Or they just don’t give a s*** about your opinion 🤷🏻‍♂️.”

“Sorry, lecturing people is lecturing people. Saying do or don’t is lecturing. Maybe find another way to make your point!” another added.

“The cowardice and irrelevance of Gervais grows every single day,” added one commenter.

Another added, “You don’t need to know “about the real world” to call out genocide. What’s the alternative? Also, don’t mistake your own ignorance & apathy as universal or admirable.”