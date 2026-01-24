How Did ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 3 End? What to Remember Before Season 4

The Lincoln Lawyer returns soon, on February 5, with a season that will put lawyer Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), from Michael Connelly‘s books, in a very different position: He’s the one on trial!

The fourth season of the hit Netflix drama is adapting the novel The Law of Innocence. Mickey has now been accused of murder, and it’s up to him and his firm to prove his innocence — easier said than done. (The Season 4 trailer offers a look at what he’ll be going through.)

But what led to that arrest? Read on for everything you need to remember ahead of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4.

How The Lincoln Lawyer‘s Gods of Guilt adaptation ended

The Season 3 finale ended on a positive note for Mickey’s client, Julian La Cosse (Devon Graye); the murder charges were dropped, and Mickey secured a substantial settlement for him. As for who actually killed Gloria Dayton (Fiona Rene), investigator Bishop (Holt McCallany) testified that it was DEA Agent DeMarco (Michael Irby) because he’d ordered her to plant a gun on drug trafficker Hector Moya (Arturo De Puerto), and she was subpoenaed. Bishop then pulled a gun no one knew he had and died by suicide. The firm received a photo from Hector showing that DeMarco had been killed.

Where The Lincoln Lawyer left Mickey and Andrea

Mickey and Andrea (Yaya DaCosta, not returning for Season 4) briefly became romantically involved, and while their relationship wasn’t meant to last, she did assure him that he wasn’t to blame for what happened in court. Rather, she agreed with him that the justice system was screwed up. He encouraged her not to let the system stop her from putting her client’s abusive ex-husband behind bars, and she did just that, going to DA Suarez (Philip Anthony-Rodriguez) and making sure she could do just that.

Lorna’s now a lawyer

Lorna (Becki Newton) passed the bar exam, meaning, she, too, is a lawyer — seemingly just in time given how the season ends for Mickey (more on that shortly). Before that, however, he was already ready to hand over the reins, at least temporarily while he took some time off, to her as she detailed the clients she had lined up. “You can take any case you want; just don’t do anything I wouldn’t,” Mickey told her.

Why Mickey was arrested: How the finale set up Season 4’s case

Mickey admitted to his daughter Hayley (Krista Warner) that he was thinking about quitting. “I don’t know if I can do this anymore,” he explained. “The system never changes. I don’t think I have the stomach to fight it anymore.” But she argued that he saved an innocent person, proving how important his job is. But once it became clear that getting Julian a settlement was harder than it should have been, he threatened to take it to court; he won that argument.

By the end of the finale, Mickey was no longer thinking of quitting, but he did still decide to go on a vacation to take some time to recharge. But after he left Lorna, Cisco (Angus Sampson), and Izzy (Jazz Raycole) at a restaurant, a cop pulled him over. When Mickey asked why he pulled him over, he was less than forthcoming. After looking at his license and registration, the cop had him step out of his car and showed that he was missing his license plate. Mickey assumed someone just stole it — but then the cop saw what looked like blood dripping from the trunk, cuffed him and sat him on the curb, and found his client Sam Scales’ (Christopher Thornton) dead body inside.

The Lincoln Lawyer, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, February 5, Netflix