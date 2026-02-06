‘The Lincoln Lawyer’: Will Yaya DaCosta Return in Season 5?

What To Know Yaya DaCosta did not appear as Andrea Freeman in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4, but was mentioned.

Co-showrunner Ted Humphrey addresses if we will see her again in the future.

When it came to who would defend Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) when he was on trial for murder in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4, based on Michael Connelly‘s The Law of Innocence, Andrea Freeman’s name came up. But Yaya DaCosta did not appear in the season.

Rather, when Lorna (Becki Newton) suggested calling Andrea, Mickey told her not to. He said he wasn’t going to drag her into it and she had enough problems with the DA’s office. Is that something we could see explored in a future season? “Never say never,” co-showrunner Ted Humphrey tells TV Insider of a return from DaCosta. “She is wonderful in the show.” (The series has already been renewed for Season 5.)

He explains, “Especially when you’re doing shows on a platform like Netflix and you only have 10 episodes to work with, your storytelling is necessarily very constricted. If it were a network show and we had 22 episodes a season, there’d be a lot of room for a lot of side stories with a lot of different characters and you really have to be focused in 10 episodes. And so we’d love to have all of our great characters on all the time. There’s just not enough stories to tell with them.”

On Humphrey’s list for characters he’d like to see back? Detective Griggs, played by Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, who appeared in the first two seasons. “We haven’t yet found a way to bring him back, and that was a Bosch stand-in character because really that character was Bosch in the book and we’d love to find a way to bring him back, but it’s just about how much space do we have and where does the story go,” he says.

Speaking of Bosch, Cobie Smulders is playing a version of the character going forward. She appeared in the final scene of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 and introduced herself to Mickey as his sister. We’ll have to wait for Season 5 to see how that plays out.

