HBO has finally set a premiere date for its long-teased limited drama series DTF St. Louis, starring Jason Bateman, David Harbour, and Linda Cardellini, among others.

Along with unveiling the premiere date, HBO has also released a trailer, cast list, and more exciting details for what looks to be an intriguing series. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about DTF St. Louis ahead of its arrival, from the plot and cast to the premiere date, trailer, and more. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for more info as we approach the show’s arrival.

When does DTF St. Louis premiere?

DTF St. Louis is set to premiere on Sunday, March 1, at 9/8c, on HBO and HBO Max, with new episodes dropping weekly leading up to the Season 3 premiere of Euphoria, which will air directly ahead of DTF St. Louis‘ finale on Sunday, April 12, at 8/7c.

Does DTF St. Louis have a trailer?

Yes, DTF St. Louis‘ trailer has finally arrived, teasing a twisted tale of suburban scandal, which you can get a peek at below:

Who stars in DTF St. Louis?

DTF St. Louis‘ cast includes Bateman, Harbour, and Cardellini, along with Richard Jenkins, Joy Sunday, Arlan Ruf, Peter Sarsgaard, and Chris Perfetti, many of whom appear in the trailer above.

What is DTF St. Louis about?

DTF St. Louis is described as a love triangle between three adults who are experiencing middle-aged malaise, which ultimately leads to fatal results as one of them winds up dead. Additional details haven’t been shared at this time, but the trailer offers some additional context into this twisted story.

Who makes DTF St. Louis?

DTF St. Louis is created by showrunner Steven Conrad, who writes, directs, and executive produces the series. Joining Conrad as executive producers are Jason Bateman, David Harbour, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, Molly Allen, Bruce Terris, Michael Nelson, Michael Costigan, KC Wenson, Jennifer Scher, James Lasdun, and MGM Television.

