DTF St. Louis finally revealed the cause behind Floyd’s (David Harbour) death as Season 1 of the HBO drama closed out, but is there more for this show on the horizon?

Billed as a limited series, DTF St. Louis wasn’t intended to extend beyond its current first season, but if the show were to continue, what story would it tell? It wouldn’t be the first time HBO has continued a limited series after the hit Big Little Lies carried on beyond its first and only intended season.

Below, we’re breaking down what we know about the possibility of DTF St. Louis making a TV return. Stay tuned for any updates, and let us know what you thought about the Season 1 finale in the comments section.

Has DTF St. Louis been renewed for Season 2?

No, DTF St. Louis hasn’t been renewed for Season 2, as it was originally intended to be a single-season limited series, but keep an eye out for any announcements in the off chance it is renewed for another chapter.

Who would star in DTF St. Louis Season 2?

If DTF St. Louis were to return, it’s unclear who would star in the show’s second chapter. Season 1 was led by Harbour, Jason Bateman, and Linda Cardellini, with Richard Jenkins, Joy Sunday, Arlan Ruf, Peter Sarsgaard, and Chris Perfetti also playing roles in the show. Should DTF St. Louis return, we’d hope that some, if not all, of the above cast returned in some capacity, regardless of their character’s current status.

What would DTF St. Louis Season 2 be about?

If DTF St. Louis were to return, we could only begin to predict where the story might take viewers. Would it carry on stories with characters from Season 1 or explore individuals using the show’s titular app in a different circumstance? Only time will tell, but if the show does carry on with the same individuals, we’d imagine it would track Clark (Bateman) and Carol (Cardellini) as they build their lives back up after the loss of Floyd.

Stay tuned for any updates, and let us know if you’d like to see a DTF St. Louis Season 2.

DTF St. Louis, Season 1, Streaming now, HBO Max