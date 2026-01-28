Jenna Bush Hager Takes Subtle Jab at Trump on ‘Today’ With Paris Hilton

What To Know On Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, Jenna Bush Hager subtly shaded President Donald Trump’s decision to replace the East Wing of the White House with a ballroom.

Bush Hager made the joke after asking guest Paris Hilton if she was interested in running for office one day.

Michelle Obama previously took a jab at Trump’s ballroom construction during a November 2025 appearance on the fourth hour of Today.

While Jenna Bush Hager rarely talks politics on the fourth hour of Today, she took a subtle jab at President Donald Trump live on the show.

Paris Hilton stopped by Today With Jenna & Sheinelle on Wednesday, January 28, to talk about her new documentary, Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir, as well as her work on Capitol Hill to pass laws supporting victims of explicit AI-generated images and videos and to end institutional child abuse.

“I’ve now passed two federal bills and almost 20 state laws to protect children,” Hilton stated, after which Bush Hager asked her if she has any plans to run for a government office in the future.

Putting on her famous high-pitched voice, Hilton replied, “Only if I could paint the White House pink.”

Bush Hager laughed at Hilton’s remark before making a joke of her own. “Well, you could build a ballroom!” she quipped, referring to Trump’s decision to replace the East Wing of the White House with a 90,000-square-foot ballroom.

Bush Hager’s comments prompted laughter from her cohost, Sheinelle Jones, and Hilton. Bush Hager didn’t add on to the joke, and instead wrapped up the interview by plugging Hilton’s documentary.

The show’s official Instagram page posted a clip of Hilton’s White House joke, but cut out before Bush Hager’s response. “I’m not happy with whoever is responsible for cutting that part out. Weak move,” one person wrote in the post’s comments section. “But GO JENNA for saying and be proud!!!” Another stated, “JBH’s comment about the ballroom! 😂.”

Bush Hager has her own ties to the White House, as she and her twin sister, Barbara, are the kids of former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, and the grandchildren of former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush.

Wednesday’s episode of Jenna & Sheinelle wasn’t the first time someone poked fun at Trump on the show. During a November 2025 appearance on the fourth hour of Today, former first lady Michelle Obama subtly criticized how Trump’s ballroom plans caused the destruction of the East Wing, which famously housed the first lady’s office and served as an entrance for guests and tour groups.

“As you know, the first lady, it’s a strange job/non-job. There’s no guidebook, there’s barely a staff,” Bush Hager stated in their interview. Obama chimed in, adding, “Now, we don’t have a building.”

Bush Hager reacted to Obama’s comments by stating, “R.I.P. the East Wing.”

Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, Weekdays, 10a/9c, NBC

Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir, In Theaters, Friday, January 30