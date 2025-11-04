‘Today’: Michelle Obama Takes Jab at Trump, Talks George W. Bush Friendship

What To Know Michelle Obama took a subtle jab at President Donald Trump’s demolition of the White House’s East Wing on Today With Jenna & Friends.

She emphasized the importance of diversity in America and fashion while promoting her new book, The Look.

Michelle and Jenna Bush Hager reflected on the warm friendship between Michelle and former President George W. Bush.

Michelle Obama took a subtle jab at President Donald Trump during her appearance on Today With Jenna & Friends.

Obama joined Jenna Bush Hager on the fourth of Today’s Tuesday, November 4, to promote her new book, The Look. In her latest literary release, Michelle opens up about the pressures of being the first lady of the United States during her husband Barack Obama‘s eight-year presidency.

“As you know, the first lady, it’s a strange job/non-job. There’s no guidebook, there’s barely a staff,” she told Bush Hager, who is the daughter of former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush.

Michelle went on to throw some slight shade at Trump’s recent demolition of the White House’s East Wing, stating, “Now, we don’t have a building.”

Michelle chuckled at her comment, while Bush Hager quipped, “R.I.P. the East Wing.”

The East Wing, which is set to be replaced with a 90,000-square-foot ballroom, was historically known for housing the first lady’s office, as well as served as the guest entrance for visitors and tour groups.

Michelle also referenced Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan while sharing the inspiration behind her new book, which showcases some of her most memorable first lady fashion moments.

“Fashion is a multi-billion dollar business, and it happens because people from all walks of life, immigrants and folks of color and women, and the goal during my eight years was to showcase that diversity,” she told Bush Hager. “And I think we’re at a time now where we need to be reminded of the importance of diversity, that that is what makes America great. That’s what makes fashion what it is.”

Earlier in the episode, Bush Hager gushed over Michelle’s friendship with her father. “There probably is no more beloved relationship than you and my dad. People long for that,” she said, after which a sweet photo of Michelle and George hugging was shown. “That’s how he makes me feel when we’re together, that I want to just hug him up,” Michelle replied. “But, he keeps me entertained when we’re seated together.”

Bush Hager revealed that her dad refers to Michelle by a sweet term of endearment. “We ran into your husband at a recent event, maybe a year ago, and my dad was like, ‘How’s my girlfriend?’ as he walked off,” she shared. “He misses you. He can’t wait to see you again.”

Among other throwback photos shown during the episode were ones of Bush Hager, her twin sister, Barbara Bush, and their mother giving Michelle and her daughters — Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24 — a tour of the White House shortly after Barack’s 2008 election victory.

“I always talk about that moment, how gracious it was for you, Barbara, your mom to take real time out to help the girls feel like it was gonna be a home,” Michelle fondly recalled. “You knew how unsettling it could feel to move from your normal life into that house. And the fact that you guys took the time and showed them all the secret, little fun things that little girls did, you really made them feel loved and seen. And I’ve said this to you before, but I am forever grateful for you being that role model to them.”

Michelle’s kind words touched Bush Hager, who said, “We were happy to do it. And we really have, I feel, as though we’ve had a special relationship since then.”

Today With Jenna & Friends, Weekdays, 10a/9c, NBC