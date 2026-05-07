What To Know Valerie Bertinelli accidentally swore twice during a live interview on Today With Jenna & Sheinelle.

Bertinelli let her language slip while sharing how she relates to her character in the new Lifetime movie Love, Again.

The actress later dropped an f-bomb while opening up about potentially pursuing new romantic relationships.

Valerie Bertinelli‘s Today With Jenna & Sheinelle interview took a surprising turn after she dropped two expletives live on air.

Bertinelli appeared on the fourth hour of Today‘s Thursday, May 7, episode to promote her new Lifetime movie, Love, Again. In the film, Bertinelli plays a woman who forms a new connection after her husband is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

“You have talked about grief, your own grief, losing people you loved. Did you bring any of that into the role? Was it therapeutic?” Jenna Bush Hager asked Bertinelli. She replied, “I did. It was incredibly therapeutic because I had been holding on to a lot of this grief that I had just experienced over the last few years, even. As anybody who’s ever been through it, there’s not a lot of places to put it sometimes, and you just have to carry on and just put your smile on your face and go do your job. And sometimes, you just want to fall apart, and I think you can see that happen to Caroline in this movie, where she’s just trying to hold it together.”

Bertinelli’s language slipped the first time as she explained how she identified “wholeheartedly” with her character. “I’m one of those people that no matter what I’m going through, I will put that happy face on so that I don’t bring my s*** to other people…bring my stuff to other people.”

The actress quickly apologized after correcting herself. “I’m so terrible! I’m so sorry!” she said. Bush Hager assured her all was well, stating, “We’re chatting with girlfriends! It comes up.”

Later in the conversation, Bertinelli accidentally dropped an f-bomb while discussing whether she’s open to pursuing a new romantic relationship. (Bertinelli was previously married to Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007 and to Tom Vitale from 2011 to 2022.)

“There’s something about an intimate love with a partner, and I haven’t had a partner in over a decade, at least, where I thought we could become partners. So, I do miss that,” she said. “But then, there’s another part of me that’s like, ‘I am so independent, and I can do everything on my own, so leave me the f*** alone.'”

Bush Hager pointed out, “Oops, that’s a second one!” Bertinelli once again apologized for the mistake, stating, “Geeze Louise! I’ll never be invited back again! I’m sorry! God, what is wrong with me?”

She went on to joke, “It’s the 66-year-old disease where you just don’t care what comes out of your mouth. I apologize to everybody out there. I’m sorry.”

Bush Hager wrapped up the conversation by noting that Bertinelli would be sticking around for a cooking segment. “I’m gonna cook for you, and I’ll make it all up to you,” Bertinelli assured Bush Hager, Sheinelle Jones, and the show’s crew.

Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, Weekdays, 10 am, NBC

Love, Again, Movie Premiere, Saturday, May 9, 8/7c, Lifetime