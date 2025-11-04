Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Family Photos for Mother Laura Bush’s Birthday

What To Know Jenna Bush Hager celebrated her mother Laura Bush’s 79th birthday by sharing heartfelt photos via Instagram.

The post included both recent and childhood pictures, while fans sent warm birthday wishes.

Jenna previously reminisced about humorous family moments, including a story where Laura Bush mistakenly accused her husband of stealing a White House holiday figurine.

Jenna Bush Hager took a trip down memory lane in celebration of her mother Laura Bush‘s 79th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my precious mama @laurawbush,” Bush Hager captioned a Tuesday, November 4, Instagram post. “I love you now and I loved you then. Love you always!” Bush Hager and her twin sister, Barbara Bush, are the only two children of former First Lady Laura and former President George W. Bush.

Bush Hager shared her birthday tribute alongside past and present photos of herself and Laura with their family. The post’s first slide featured a more recent snap of Bush Hager and both her parents posing with her three children — Mila, 12, Poppy, 10, and Hal, 6 — whom she shares with her husband, Henry Hager.

The post’s second slide featured a sweet throwback photo of Laura watching a young Mila color with crayons while out at a restaurant. For the post’s last two slides, Bush Hager shared adorable childhood photos of herself and Barbara with their parents.

“Aweee! Happy Birthday Mama B! 🎈✨🖤💗🧁🥳🎸♾️⚡️,” one fan commented underneath the post, while another added, “Beautiful! Happy birthday Mrs. Bush.” Someone else shared, “I love this! Your mom’s as beautiful as ever! And what an amazing photo!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Bush Hager (@jennabhager)

Today contributor Maria Shriver also hopped in the post’s comments, writing, “Happy happy laura 👏.”

Bush Hager has been candid about growing up as the daughter of the President and First Lady over the years on Today, from sneaking away from Secret Service to meet up with a boyfriend in college, to her husband’s “walk of shame” out of the White House during the early days of their relationship.

Last month, Bush Hager revealed that her mother once accused Hager of stealing a holiday decoration from the White House. “I lived with my parents for a very brief period because I’d written a book and I was on book tour, and I was going to move in with Henry before we got married,” she explained on the October 8 episode of Today With Jenna & Friends.

Noting that Hager came to visit her around Christmas, she continued, “My mom came in — we may have been out the night before — my mom came in and said, ‘Henry, I know what you did.’ And Henry’s like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Like, my mom’s not very strict. ‘I know what you did. You took Joseph.’ And he said, ‘What?'”

According to Bush Hager, Laura believed that Hager had stolen a figurine from one of the White House’s creches. Though Laura initially didn’t believe Hager’s denial, the missing piece was eventually found.

“It was a false accusation,” Bush Hager stated. “But sometimes, I think it was like, what that said was, ‘Y’all gotta get out of here. I’m tired of you coming in late. You could’ve done something like stolen Joseph, and I’m getting grumpy with your towels on the ground and such.”

Laura’s birthday comes one day after the death of former Vice President Dick Cheney. Cheney, who was 84, formerly served as George W.’s Vice President, as well as served former President George H.W. Bush‘s Secretary of Defense.

Today With Jenna & Friends, Weekdays, 10 a.m. ET, NBC