Bill Maher Tells Democrats One Thing They Need to Do to Win Elections

  • Bill Maher says that if the Democrats want to win back the White House there is one thing they need to do above all others.
  • The Real Time host is speaking out in a new interview where he again attacks Hollywood celebrities.

Bill Maher isn’t afraid to share an opinion or make a political statement, but when it comes to other celebrities voicing their issues, the Real Time host said they should “just shut the f*** up.”

The comedian made the comment in a recent interview with the newly-launched California Post, saying, “Hollywood [is] sort of the epicenter of the woke left. I don’t think they’re doing the Democratic Party any favors.”

He continued, “I think if Democrats want to win elections in the future, job one, tell the celebrities to ‘Just shut the f**k up. You’re not helping. You don’t strike people in most of the country as sensible or in touch with reality.'”

This isn’t the first time Maher has blasted his fellow celebs for using their platforms to show support for and solidarity with various political causes. During the red carpet for the Golden Globes on Sunday (January 11), the Club Random podcast host scoffed at those wearing pins in support of Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old Minneapolis woman who was fatally shot by an ICE agent earlier this month.

“Come on, we’re here for show business today,” Maher told USA Today when asked if an awards show is the right time for activism. “It was a terrible thing that happened, and it shouldn’t have happened. And, if they didn’t act like such thugs, it wouldn’t have had to happen. But I don’t need to wear a pin about it.”

One of those celebs wearing a pin was fellow comedian Wanda Sykes, who made a dig at Maher as she accepted the Best Stand-Up Comedy on Television Award on behalf of the winner, Ricky Gervais. While on stage, Sykes said, “Bill Maher, you give us so much, but I would love a little less. Just try less.” The camera then panned to Maher, looking somewhat baffled by the remarks.

Ahead of the Golden Globes, Maher predicted on his Club Random podcast that he wouldn’t win the award. “I’ve been nominated for 33 Emmys, and they would never give it to me,” he said. “I speak freely, and this woke town f***ing hates that. And that’s okay. I’ve made my peace with that.”

