Bill Maher Scoffs at Mark Ruffalo & Others Wearing Political Pins at Golden Globes

What To Know Bill Maher faced backlash after criticizing celebrities like Wanda Sykes and Mark Ruffalo for wearing anti-ICE pins at the Golden Globes.

Maher’s comments, particularly his use of the word “thugs,” sparked confusion and controversy on social media.

Wanda Sykes made a dig at Maher during the ceremony, making a pointed joke at his expense while accepting an award on behalf of Ricky Gervais.

Real Time host Bill Maher is facing backlash after he called out the likes of Wanda Sykes and Mark Ruffalo for wearing anti-ICE pins at the Golden Globes on Sunday (January 11).

Maher, who was nominated for the Best Stand-Up Comedy on Television Award, spoke to USA Today while on the red carpet and was asked his opinion on his fellow celebrities wearing pins in support of Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old woman who was fatally shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis last week.

“Do you feel that’s effective or no?” the reporter asked Maher about using an awards show as a platform for activism.

Maher responded with a laugh, adding, “Come on, we’re here for show business today.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife)

He continued, “Uh, you know, it was a terrible thing that happened, and it shouldn’t have happened. And, if they didn’t act like such thugs, it wouldn’t have had to happen. But I don’t need to wear a pin about it.”

It seems Maher’s comment about “thugs” drew some confusion, with viewers unclear whether he was referring to the victim or the ICE agents. However, the HBO host has made his thoughts clear on ICE in the past, often criticizing them for wearing masks and “separating families.”

Last August, Maher questioned why Dr. Phil, a guest on Real Time, would tag along on ICE raids. Dr. Phil previously documented his ride-along with ICE agents as they initiated raids in Chicago, Illinois.

“Why are you going on these ICE raids? I don’t understand that,” Maher asked. “You’re a guy who, we know, for so many years who has been working to put families together. To bring families who are apart and heal them. And now you’re going on raids with people who are literally separating families.”

Whatever Maher meant by his latest comments, it certainly caused quite a reaction on social media.

“Disgusting response,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Smugness personified,” said another.

“He’s so smug,” another added.

“Just canceled HBO because of him,” said one commenter.

Another added, “Makes his name out of being political, but chooses not to be political when it’s inconvenient.”

“Bill is washed up. No surprise that’s twisted, and a selfish response,” said one user.

“There’s a way to support fellow artists activism and still say you don’t think awards show symbolism is effective. But his first comment really says it all about him. He’s too privileged to care about it. He just wants to party with taller celebs and bang his model of the week,” wrote another.

“The whole entire thing didn’t need to happen. Period. He should’ve just left it at that, instead of being arrogant,” said one user.

However, others defended Maher, with one person writing, “Never in a million years did I think that Bill Maher would be a voice of reason.”

“He is absolutely correct,” another added.

“I actually like his response. That was a gotcha question and kinda weird, don’t worry Bill, you’re still the man,” one user wrote.

“He’s not wrong,” said another.

As for Sykes, she made her own dig at Maher as she accepted the Best Stand-Up Comedy on Television Award on behalf of the winner, Ricky Gervais. While on stage, Sykes said, “Bill Maher, you give us so much, but I would love a little less. Just try less.” The camera then panned to Maher sitting in the audience, looking somewhat baffled by the remarks.