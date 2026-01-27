Will Shaun White Come Out of Retirement? What Olympic Snowboarder Is up to Now

Shaun White is one of snowboarding’s most famous names. The athlete has competed in five Winter Olympics and made history as the first snowboarder to win three Olympic gold medals. Heading into the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, fans may be wondering if they can expect to see the snowboarding GOAT at the games.

Here’s what White has been up to lately, and what to expect from him at this year’s Olympics.

Did Shaun White retire from snowboarding?

Yes, the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, marked White’s last Olympic run. He retired from competitive snowboarding entirely after that. He finished the Beijing Olympics in fourth place on the halfpipe.

Will Shaun White be at the 2026 Winter Olympics?

White will be in Milan for the games, but not as a competitor. He’ll be providing commentary for NBC during the competitions as a special correspondent.

Will Shaun White come out of retirement?

White recently revealed what it would take for him to compete in another Olympics.

“It would take some weird breakthrough, of like, me seeing something and getting really inspired, because you got to push everything aside and just make this thing your life’s focus… and there’s so much going on in my world,” White told People at Macy’s Herald Square in New York City on January 24. He was there to celebrate the Ralph Lauren Team USA 2026 collection.

“I’m just so thrilled to focus on other things than what I’ve focused on since I was like, 7, to I guess pro at 13. Yeah, I don’t know, it would take a lot,” White added.

He joked that coming back would “take a lot of stretching… A lot of red light therapy.” He doesn’t seem too interested in coming back as a competitor.

What has Shaun White been doing since he retired from snowboarding?

White has continued in his role as a celebrity ambassador for Ralph Lauren. The fashion house is outfitting Team USA for the Olympics again this year.

Since his retirement four years ago, White has founded The Snow League, a professional snowboarding and freeskiing circuit with prize money, and Whitespace, a performance snow brand that designs athletic attire inspired by the wisdom White gathered during his time as a professional boarder. The brand also promotes climate awareness and the protection of public lands. White is also a mentor to young athletes.

In his personal life, White was in a serious relationship with The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev for five-and-a-half years. They were engaged, but they broke up in September 2025.

White was recently seen snowboarding in Central Park during the snowstorm in New York City on Sunday, January 25. Comedian Shane Gillis was also there. See them in the video embedded above.

