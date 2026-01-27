What To Know In Season 2 of School Spirits, Xavier gains the ability to see ghosts in the hospital after his near-death experience.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek at Season 3, Xavier helps Maddie communicate with her father’s ghost.

The show will expand its supernatural setting beyond Split River High.

It looks like we’ll be spending more time outside of Split River High during School Spirits Season 3.

After his near-death experience in Season 2, Xavier (Spencer MacPherson) gains the ability to see ghosts — though only in the hospital where he briefly flatlined. In TV Insider’s exclusive preview of Season 3, which premieres on January 28, Xavier makes use of his new skills to reunite Maddie (Peyton List) with the ghost of her father (Danny Mac).

Viewers might remember that Xavier first spots Maddie’s dad in the Season 2 finale, confirming that the high school isn’t the only location in town hosting a slew of ghosts. Dave Nears died during a fishing trip before the events of the series, but it seems he succumbed to his injuries later at the town hospital. After almost dying himself once Janet (Jess Gabor) runs him over, Xavier is welcomed to the “waiting room” by the ghost of a fisherman.

When Maddie lands herself in the hospital after reuniting with her body in the Season 2 finale, it’s revealed that said fisherman is actually Dave. But despite her vast experience with the afterlife, Maddie isn’t able to see or speak to him, and it appears that’s still the case in Season 3. In the sneak peek, Xavier acts as a translator for their emotional conversation — in the morgue, of all places.

The appearance of Maddie’s dad adds even more mystery to the show. Why hasn’t Dave crossed over? Does the hospital have scars? Why are so many ghosts stuck in limbo in Split River?

The School Spirits cast has teased that we’ll finally get some answers to that last question this season, but be prepared to be surprised. Nick Pugliese, who plays Charley, told TV Insider, “I don’t think there’s any way we could have predicted this. No. There’s literally no world in which we could have ever seen anything coming.”

School Spirits, Season 3 Premiere, January 28, Paramount+