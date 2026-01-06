After 30 Years on ‘The Simpsons,’ This Iconic Character Is Finally Calling It Quits

Erin Maxwell
Comments
THE SIMPSONS: Homer’s enthusiasm skills land him a job at a secretive company with a mind-altering agenda in the “Seperance” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Jan. 4 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. THE SIMPSONS © 2026 by 20th Television.
Fox/20th Television

What To Know

  • The Simpsons has officially retired the iconic character after 30 years.
  • The character’s retirement mirrors the phasing out of other classic mascots.

Troy McClure. Edna Krabappel. Apu Nahasapeemapetilon. Bleeding Gums Murphy. Marvin Monroe. Lionel Hutz. Over the years, The Simpsons has had to say goodbye to several original characters for various reasons, including the passing of a voice actor, shifting cultural conversations, and evolving creative choices. But as of last Sunday, another familiar face headed to retirement.

After three decades of tank tops, endless beer promos, and irresponsible drinking, the scantily clad, booze-slinging Duffman (Hank Azaria) shouted his final “Oh yeah!” as the series officially shelved the character.

In the January 4 episode “Seperance,” Homer’s (Dan Castellaneta) optimism gets him recruited by Enthusiasm on Demand (EOD), a mysterious company offering a procedure to remove personality hurdles, but it has unforeseen consequences at home. A clever parody of Apple TV’s Severance (which featured Zach Cherry as Farley and Julianne Moore as Consonance), the episode saw Duffman himself, a.k.a. Barry Huffman, recruiting Homer for the position, knowing the long-time Duff Beer aficionado would have a hard time saying no to the former mascot.

THE SIMPSONS: Homer’s enthusiasm skills land him a job at a secretive company with a mind-altering agenda in the “Seperance” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Jan. 4 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. THE SIMPSONS © 2026 by 20th Television.

Fox/20th Television

Duffman first appeared on The Simpsons in the 1997 Season 9 episode, “The City of New York vs. Homer Simpson,” crashing Moe’s Tavern with a Duff Beer promotional party, quickly becoming a popular mascot character known for his catchphrase, “Oh, yeah!” (which was sort of “borrowed” from the Kool-Aid man).

It appears that, in his time away from the public eye, Duffman was forced to hang up his cape when he became a figure of the bygone era.

What Critics Really Said When 'The Simpsons' First Aired
Related

What Critics Really Said When 'The Simpsons' First Aired

“The Duff Corporation has, uh, retired that character forever,” he announced in his signature booming voice. “All the old forms of advertising are now passé. Corporate spokesmen, print ads, TV spots — today’s kids can’t even sing the jingles.”

Much like Joe Camel, the Burger King, Spuds MacKenzie, Mayor McCheese, and the Noid, poor Duffman was ultimately phased out as cultural attitudes shifted and once-beloved mascots came to be seen as relics of a more aggressive, less self-aware era of marketing.

Though the episode ended with the Simpsons and Barry escaping the grasp of the evil corp EOD, it is doubtful fans will see him don the red hat and belt of beers again.

The Simpsons, Season 37, Sundays, 8/7c, Fox

Dan Castellaneta

Hank Azaria

Julianne Moore

Zach Cherry




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Tony Dokoupil
1
CBS Viewers Blast Tony Dokoupil’s ‘Train Wreck’ Evening News Debut
Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf — 'Brilliant Minds' Season 2 Episode 11
2
‘Brilliant Minds’ Boss Breaks Down Shocking Death & Major Exits
Jason Beghe as Hank Voight — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 13 Episode 7
3
What’s Next for Voight, Burzek & More When ‘Chicago P.D.’ Returns
Jimmy Kimmel
4
Jimmy Kimmel Takes Same ‘Cognitive Exam’ as Trump – See How He Did
Jimmy Kimmel
5
Jimmy Kimmel Fans React After Late Night Show Drops News of Big Change