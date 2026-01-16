‘Today’ Hosts Crack Up Over Question John Mellencamp Asked Al Roker

What To Know John Mellencamp humorously questioned Al Roker about the accuracy of weather forecasting on NBC’s Today.

The third hour of Today hosts couldn’t keep it together after John Mellencamp asked a surprising question on the show’s Friday, January 16, episode.

Mellencamp appeared on the NBC morning show to promote his upcoming Dancing Words Tour. At the top of his interview, the musician took the chance to air out a grievance about TV weather reporting with Al Roker.

“I have a question for Al. Why is it that with all the new stuff that you weather people have are you doing as bad a job as they did in 1951?” he asked, causing the hosts to erupt into laughter, particular Craig Melvin, who covered his mouth with his hand in shock.

“That’s a good question,” Roker replied, while Melvin quipped, “You have just spoken for America.” Dylan Dreyer, for her part, told Roker to remind Mellencamp that “we’re predicting the future.”

Doubling down on his comments, Mellencamp added, “David Letterman used to be the weatherman in Indiana, and he was much righter than you guys.”

Roker agreed with Mellencamp’s assessment, adding, “And guess what? I’m still doing it, and I’m making money. So, I guess I must be doing something right.”

Mellencamp proceeds to compliment Roker, stating, “Yeah, but you’re handsome.”

“He brought it around! Roker said while reaching out to shake Mellencamp’s hand. “You just made Craig Melvin cry!” Melvin chimed in, adding, “You did. Maybe my year. That is a clip that will live in infamy, John Mellencamp. It will be right after the ‘Jack & Diane’ video.”

Roker is no stranger to the unpredictability of weather, as he has reported on Today since taking over for the late Willard Scott in 1996. Dreyer, who is a certified meteorologist, joined the Today cast in 2012 before being promoted to a third hour of Today cohost in 2019.

In addition to taking a playful jab at Roker, Mellencamp also used his Today interview to share a health update about his daughter Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been battling skin cancer since 2022. Mellencamp Arroyave’s cancer has developed to stage 4 after it spread to her brain and lungs.

“[She’s] suffering, to be quite honest. You can’t say you’re cancer-free with the type of cancer she’s got for three years,” he told the hosts. “She has good days, but after you take that — she’s not taking chemo. She’s taking immunotherapy, I think it’s called. And she feels good until she takes that, and then she feels like hell for about four days. And then, she starts feeling normal again.”

He also shared that he’s trying to “talk her into moving back home,” adding, “Move back to Indiana, bring the kids, and just come back and live in Indiana. But she won’t do it.” (Mellencamp Arroyave shares her three kids with her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, from whom she filed for divorce in November 2024.)

