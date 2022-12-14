‘Today’ Team Surprises Al Roker With Christmas Carols Outside His Home (VIDEO)

Al Roker hasn’t been in the NBC Today studio since early November due to ongoing health issues, so the morning show crew brought the festive cheer to his doorstep instead.

Today staffers, led by co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, surprised the beloved weather forecaster on Wednesday, December 14, as they gathered at his front door to sing “Jingle Bells” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” (remixed to “Al Be Home For Christmas”).

“I’m impressed you did that without a prompter,” Roker joked after his co-workers’ first song. Then, the long-time weather presenter was brought to tears as he thanked his colleagues. “I just want to thank you all,” he said, “It’s been a long, hard slog, and I’ve missed you all so very much. All these faces — it just means the world to me and to our family.”

While the emotion was high, Roker couldn’t resist making some wise-cracks. “I guess we have new contestants for America’s Got Talent,” he quipped. “You’ve got that going for you.”

“We love you so much, Al,” Kotb told Roker. “Every single person couldn’t wait to come out here and sing to you.”

Roker was hospitalized in the first week of November with blood clots in his leg and lungs, causing him to miss the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years. He is now back home with his family and recovering.

Appearing on the Today show virtually on Monday, Roker gave an update on his health, stating, “This has been the hardest one yet — and you know, I’ve had my fair share of surgeries. But it gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I’m a very fortunate person… I feel good, I feel strong. And every day, I feel a little bit better.”

