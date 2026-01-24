‘Tracker’ Season 3 Casts Erica Durance, Setting Up ‘Smallville’ Reunion

What To Know Erica Durance will guest star on Tracker‘s March 22 episode, reuniting with her former Smallville co-star Justin Hartley.

Durance plays a stuntwoman seeking help from Hartley’s character to find her missing boyfriend, portrayed by David Ramsey, another alum of CW superhero shows.

Tracker continues its strong performance with high viewership and has been renewed for a fourth season, with its Season 3 midseason premiere airing March 1.

We’re tracking a “super” reunion coming to TV, as Erica Durance has booked a guest-starring role on Tracker, the CBS series headlined by her former Smallville costar Justin Hartley.

The news comes nearly a decade and a half after Durance and Hartley’s days playing Lois Lane and Oliver Queen a.k.a. Green Arrow on the CW superhero drama.

Durance will join Tracker for its March 22 episode, playing Laura, an accomplished stuntwoman who enlists tracker Colton Shaw (Hartley) to find her stuntman boyfriend, Baxter, after he disappears from a film set, according to Matt’s Inside Line.

And in another treat, the role of Baxter is filled by David Ramsey, whom genre fans know from Arrow, another CW superhero drama featuring Oliver Queen.

A character description explains Baxter is a weathered, much-injured stunt veteran “reduced to working low-budget indie films to make ends meet,” per Matt’s Inside Line.

Durance was a Smallville presence from Season 4 onward, and Hartley joined the Superman origin story in Season 6. Both actors stayed with the show until its series finale in the Season 10 finale, as Lois and Oliver navigated friendship and romance together.

Michael Rosenbaum, Smallville’s Lex Luthor, actually teased Durance and Hartley’s upcoming Tracker reunion earlier this month. In the January 6 episode of his podcast, Inside of You, Rosenbaum mentioned that Ramsey called Durance “amazing to work with” after sharing scenes with her on Tracker.

Following Smallville’s 2011 finale, Durance starred in the Canadian medical drama Saving Hope from 2012 to 2017, reuniting with Michael Shanks, who played Carter Hall a.k.a. Hawkman on Smallville. She also re-teamed with Kristin Kreuk, Smallville’s Lana Lang, in a 2024 episode of Murder in a Small Town.

Hartley, meanwhile, starred in the NBC ensemble drama This Is Us, earning four consecutive Critics’ Choice Award nominations for his role as Kevin Pearson. Now he’s the lead star of Tracker, on which he plays “a trusted lone-wolf survivalist who, driven by the troubles of his past, uses his instincts to find the missing and collect rewards,” according to the show’s logline.

In December, CBS announced Tracker was scoring the best 35-day multi-platform audience numbers of the season so far, with 17.3 million viewers in that metric. And this Thursday, CBS announced a Season 4 renewal for the series.

Tracker, Season 3 Midseason Premiere, Sunday, March 1, 9/8c, CBS