Is Gaia Wise in ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Season 7?

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Gaia Wise and Callum Woodhouse in 'All Creatures Great and Small' Season 6 Episode 3, 'Captain Farnon?'
Spoiler Alert
Helen Williams / Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 Episode 3.]

Did Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse) just meet his wife? Gaia Wise made her debut in All Creatures Great and Small on Sunday, January 25, on PBS, and it was a romantic episode for Tristan and Charlotte Beauvoir. With All Creatures Great and Small renewed for Seasons 7 and 8, and with Charlotte looking like a serious romantic prospect for Tristan, will this new character appear in the next season?

All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 Episode 3 showed the Farnon brothers fighting over who got to care for the Beauvoir family’s favorite horse at their new estate. Tristan thought Siegfried had taken a shine to Charlotte after they met the young heiress as he did, but the elder brother wanted to make sure Skeldale snagged the Beauvoir’s business, which came with a large stable of horses. Tristan and Charlotte were more compatible than they could have anticipated.

Tristan has been struggling to share what he experienced during his service in the war. Case in point: he received a medal for his actions that was concealed from everyone until Mrs. Hall (Anna Madeley) accidentally came upon it while doing laundry. He doesn’t have the words to describe the difficult experience, but Charlotte served in the war herself, and that’s where she came across her beloved horse. They instantly understood each other, which helped them bond.

Get to Know Gaia Wise, 'All Creatures' New Star With Famous Family
Related

Get to Know Gaia Wise, 'All Creatures' New Star With Famous Family

By the end of the episode, Charlotte kissed Tristan, and he went home feeling hopeful. Photos and videos from future episodes, shared by the All Creatures Great and Small Instagram, hint that Charlotte becomes an important person in Tristan’s life this season. (All Creatures airs in the U.K. months before it airs in the U.S., so that account has some spoilers for PBS viewers.)

While a cast list for Season 7 hasn’t been shared, the series loved having Wise on set for Season 6. (Wise is the daughter of actors Emma Thompson and Greg Wise, if she looked at all familiar.)

“Gaia was fabulous,” executive producer Melissa Gallant told TV Insider before the Season 6 premiere. “Everybody wanted to write more scenes and episodes for her.”

Wise will also be in every episode for the rest of the season, including the Christmas special. Given all oft this, and the apparently serious relationship that forms between Tristan and Charlotte, we’d wager that Wise will be in Season 7.

All Creatures Great and Small, Sundays, 9/8c, PBS

All Creatures Great and Small (2020) key art
Nicholas Ralph

Nicholas Ralph

Samuel West

Samuel West

Anna Madeley

Anna Madeley

Callum Woodhouse

Callum Woodhouse

Rachel Shenton

Rachel Shenton

Matthew Lewis

Matthew Lewis

Tony Pitts

Tony Pitts

Mollie Winnard

Mollie Winnard

Drew Cain

Gabriel Quigley

Nigel Betts

Mark Noble

Kriss Dosanjh

Naomi Radcliffe

Dave Hill

Cleo Sylvestre

Cleo Sylvestre

Imogen Clawson

Jon Furlong

Full Cast & Crew

PBS

Series

2020–

TVPG

Animals

Comedy

Drama

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More All Creatures Great and Small (2020) ›

All Creatures Great and Small (2020)

Callum Woodhouse

Gaia Wise

Samuel West




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Megyn Kelly attends the 2018 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center
1
Megyn Kelly Blasted for Her Response to Fatal Shooting in Minneapolis
James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump on 'SNL'
2
‘SNL’ Cold Open Labeled ‘Tone Deaf’ Amid Minneapolis ICE Violence
Caleb Foote as Bernard “Randy” Randolf, Mariel Molino as Cecilia “Lala” Dominguez, Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, and Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2 Episode 5
3
Will ‘NCIS: Origins’ Return for Season 3?
Bill Maher, Donald Trump
4
Bill Maher Eviscerates Donald Trump Over Greenland Deal
Kim Vo
5
Kim Vo Dies: ‘Extreme Makeover’ & ‘Shear Genius’ Star Was 55