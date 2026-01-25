Is Gaia Wise in ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Season 7?

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 Episode 3.]

Did Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse) just meet his wife? Gaia Wise made her debut in All Creatures Great and Small on Sunday, January 25, on PBS, and it was a romantic episode for Tristan and Charlotte Beauvoir. With All Creatures Great and Small renewed for Seasons 7 and 8, and with Charlotte looking like a serious romantic prospect for Tristan, will this new character appear in the next season?

All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 Episode 3 showed the Farnon brothers fighting over who got to care for the Beauvoir family’s favorite horse at their new estate. Tristan thought Siegfried had taken a shine to Charlotte after they met the young heiress as he did, but the elder brother wanted to make sure Skeldale snagged the Beauvoir’s business, which came with a large stable of horses. Tristan and Charlotte were more compatible than they could have anticipated.

Tristan has been struggling to share what he experienced during his service in the war. Case in point: he received a medal for his actions that was concealed from everyone until Mrs. Hall (Anna Madeley) accidentally came upon it while doing laundry. He doesn’t have the words to describe the difficult experience, but Charlotte served in the war herself, and that’s where she came across her beloved horse. They instantly understood each other, which helped them bond.

By the end of the episode, Charlotte kissed Tristan, and he went home feeling hopeful. Photos and videos from future episodes, shared by the All Creatures Great and Small Instagram, hint that Charlotte becomes an important person in Tristan’s life this season. (All Creatures airs in the U.K. months before it airs in the U.S., so that account has some spoilers for PBS viewers.)

While a cast list for Season 7 hasn’t been shared, the series loved having Wise on set for Season 6. (Wise is the daughter of actors Emma Thompson and Greg Wise, if she looked at all familiar.)

“Gaia was fabulous,” executive producer Melissa Gallant told TV Insider before the Season 6 premiere. “Everybody wanted to write more scenes and episodes for her.”

Wise will also be in every episode for the rest of the season, including the Christmas special. Given all oft this, and the apparently serious relationship that forms between Tristan and Charlotte, we’d wager that Wise will be in Season 7.

