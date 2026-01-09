Get to Know Gaia Wise, ‘All Creatures’ New Star With Famous Family

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Gaia Wise as Charlotte in 'All Creatures Great and Small' Season 6
PBS

All Creatures Great and Small will introduce viewers to Charlotte Beauvoir in Season 6. The character is played by Gaia Wise, who’s a relative newcomer (her five episodes in Season 6 will be her longest TV stint to date), but is no stranger to the industry, as the daughter of two famous actors — very famous ones at that.

Here, learn about Wise’s career and family ahead of her All Creatures Great and Small debut. Season 6 premieres this Sunday, January 11, at 9/8c on PBS.

Who is Gaia Wise, and who are her famous parents?

Wise is a 26-year-old English actor. Her parents are actors Emma Thompson and Greg Wise. The Brits have been married since 2003 and met while filming 1995’s Sense and Sensibility. Thompson played Elinor Dashwood, and Wise played John Willoughby in the Jane Austen adaptation. Thompson was married to Kenneth Branagh when they filmed, so she and Wise got together later. (Thompson wrote the screenplay for the film and won an Oscar for the adaptation.)

Wise was born in December 1999, and then her parents adopted her brother, Tindyebwa “Tindy” Agaba, from Rwanda in 2003.

Gaia Wise TV Shows and Movies

Wise worked with her mom on 2008’s Last Chance Harvey and 2015’s A Walk in the Woods. Those were her first two acting credits. Her third was an episode of Silent Witness in 2022, followed by an episode of The Chelsea Detective in 2023. She also appeared in a short film called Danced in 2024.

Her first lead role was playing the voice of Héra in the animated movie The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (2024). Then she played young Barb in Dead of Winter, and All Creatures Great and Small is her first recurring guest-star role on TV.

'All Creatures Great and Small': Meet the New Characters of Season 6 (PHOTOS)
Related

'All Creatures Great and Small': Meet the New Characters of Season 6 (PHOTOS)

Who is Charlotte in All Creatures Great and Small Season 6?

Wise plays an important role in Season 6, which already aired in the U.K. in 2025. Charlotte is “a kind and caring soul seeking help for her beloved horse, Philbrick,” according to the show’s Instagram. “When Siegfried [Samuel West] and Tristan [Callum Woodhouse] disagree over who should tend to the patient, it soon becomes clear there may be other motives at play…” Charlotte’s father, General Beauvoir, is also a new character. He’s played by Jonathan Hyde.

Charlotte makes her debut in Episode 2 on January 25. As previously teased by the show, Charlotte will be a potential love interest for Woodhouse’s Tristan.

Executive producer Melissa Gallant told TV Insider that “Gaia was fabulous,” saying, “Everybody wanted to write more scenes and episodes for her.”

All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 begins in 1945, when World War II is ending. Tristan returns from his time in Italy less eager to talk about his tour of duty with the Royal Army Veterinary Corps. This will highlight the common struggle servicemen experienced in the aftermath of the war in that time period.

“I think Tristan has probably had to evolve and learn the most [of all the characters],” Gallant said, adding that “truthfully scoping out this story of a man of that era but also telling a story for a modern audience” was a challenge. A new love may help him get through hard times.

All Creatures Great and Small, Season 6 Premiere, Sunday, January 11, 9/8c, PBS

All Creatures Great and Small (2020) key art
Nicholas Ralph

Nicholas Ralph

Samuel West

Samuel West

Anna Madeley

Anna Madeley

Callum Woodhouse

Callum Woodhouse

Rachel Shenton

Rachel Shenton

Matthew Lewis

Matthew Lewis

Tony Pitts

Tony Pitts

Mollie Winnard

Mollie Winnard

Drew Cain

Gabriel Quigley

Nigel Betts

Mark Noble

Kriss Dosanjh

Naomi Radcliffe

Dave Hill

Cleo Sylvestre

Cleo Sylvestre

Imogen Clawson

Jon Furlong

Full Cast & Crew

PBS

Series

2020–

TVPG

Animals

Comedy

Drama

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More All Creatures Great and Small (2020) ›

All Creatures Great and Small (2020)

Emma Thompson

Gaia Wise

Greg Wise




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Erin and Ben Napier, 'Home Town' Season 10 promo photo, HGTV, 2026.
1
Breaking Down HGTV Star Ben Napier’s Health Struggles
Katelyn MacMullen, Cameron Mathison - 'General Hospital'
2
Drew’s Shooter Revealed on ‘General Hospital’! Inside That Big Twist
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Skyfall” - Winston and Ben fight to save Jo’s life, while Teddy supports Link. Owen and Jules battle to save a young man, and Lucas forms an unexpected bond with a patient. THURSDAY, JAN. 8 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) ANTHONY HILL, JASON GEORGE, CHRIS CARMACK
3
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: What Happened to Jo & Her Babies in the Midseason Premiere?
Thomas Riches as Jimmy Herriot and Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot in All Creatures Great and Small
4
‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Boss Explains Season 6 Time Jump
5
‘The Traitors’ Season 4: Who Was Eliminated on the First Three Episodes?