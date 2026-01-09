Get to Know Gaia Wise, ‘All Creatures’ New Star With Famous Family

All Creatures Great and Small will introduce viewers to Charlotte Beauvoir in Season 6. The character is played by Gaia Wise, who’s a relative newcomer (her five episodes in Season 6 will be her longest TV stint to date), but is no stranger to the industry, as the daughter of two famous actors — very famous ones at that.

Here, learn about Wise’s career and family ahead of her All Creatures Great and Small debut. Season 6 premieres this Sunday, January 11, at 9/8c on PBS.

Who is Gaia Wise, and who are her famous parents?

Wise is a 26-year-old English actor. Her parents are actors Emma Thompson and Greg Wise. The Brits have been married since 2003 and met while filming 1995’s Sense and Sensibility. Thompson played Elinor Dashwood, and Wise played John Willoughby in the Jane Austen adaptation. Thompson was married to Kenneth Branagh when they filmed, so she and Wise got together later. (Thompson wrote the screenplay for the film and won an Oscar for the adaptation.)

Wise was born in December 1999, and then her parents adopted her brother, Tindyebwa “Tindy” Agaba, from Rwanda in 2003.

Gaia Wise TV Shows and Movies

Wise worked with her mom on 2008’s Last Chance Harvey and 2015’s A Walk in the Woods. Those were her first two acting credits. Her third was an episode of Silent Witness in 2022, followed by an episode of The Chelsea Detective in 2023. She also appeared in a short film called Danced in 2024.

Her first lead role was playing the voice of Héra in the animated movie The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (2024). Then she played young Barb in Dead of Winter, and All Creatures Great and Small is her first recurring guest-star role on TV.

Who is Charlotte in All Creatures Great and Small Season 6?

Wise plays an important role in Season 6, which already aired in the U.K. in 2025. Charlotte is “a kind and caring soul seeking help for her beloved horse, Philbrick,” according to the show’s Instagram. “When Siegfried [Samuel West] and Tristan [Callum Woodhouse] disagree over who should tend to the patient, it soon becomes clear there may be other motives at play…” Charlotte’s father, General Beauvoir, is also a new character. He’s played by Jonathan Hyde.

Charlotte makes her debut in Episode 2 on January 25. As previously teased by the show, Charlotte will be a potential love interest for Woodhouse’s Tristan.

Executive producer Melissa Gallant told TV Insider that “Gaia was fabulous,” saying, “Everybody wanted to write more scenes and episodes for her.”

All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 begins in 1945, when World War II is ending. Tristan returns from his time in Italy less eager to talk about his tour of duty with the Royal Army Veterinary Corps. This will highlight the common struggle servicemen experienced in the aftermath of the war in that time period.

“I think Tristan has probably had to evolve and learn the most [of all the characters],” Gallant said, adding that “truthfully scoping out this story of a man of that era but also telling a story for a modern audience” was a challenge. A new love may help him get through hard times.

All Creatures Great and Small, Season 6 Premiere, Sunday, January 11, 9/8c, PBS