‘The Price Is Right’: Drew Carey Makes Shocking Admission About Show

Drew Carey has hosted The Price Is Right for almost 18 years, but in that time, he’s barely watched more than a few minutes of the show.

The beloved host opened up in a recent interview with Parade, where he promoted the highly-anticipated release of the 30th-anniversary edition of The Drew Carey Show: The Complete Series on DVD, out this fall. In the interview, Carey admitted he doesn’t like watching himself on TV.

“Not a lot of my fans know [that] I don’t like watching myself on TV. I have a real hard time,” he said. “I’ve sat in the editing room a few times on The Drew Carey Show, and I had to leave. I don’t do it that often because every time I saw it, I was like, ‘That’s what I look like? And that’s [how] I walk?’ I get so tired of seeing myself.”

Carey is on TV practically every day with The Price is Right and The Price Is Right at Night, not to mention reruns of Whose Line Is It Anyway?, the improv comedy show he hosted from 1998 to 2007. However, the comedian can’t stand seeing himself on-screen.

He recalled how a Price is Right producer once made him watch himself so he could give him notes on his performance. “I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ He was like, ‘I know, I apologize.’ And he really had to twist my arm to make me watch myself, even on The Price Is Right,” Carey explained.

“So I’ve always been like this. I don’t watch The Price Is Right. I don’t watch The Drew Carey Show. Once in a while, I’ll put it on [to] just like see a minute of it, or Whose Line,” he added.

Carey has been open in the past about his mental health and how he avoids things that can be triggering. Speaking to Us Weekly back in February, the game show host shared, “I’m very careful. I watch my mental health all the time. And when it’s time to stay off social media, I stay off social media at night. I read the newspaper every day. I do the Jumble and I look at the headlines. [Sometimes] I go, nope, not today.”

Even though Carey doesn’t like seeing himself on TV, he loves hosting the Price Is Right, which celebrated its milestone 10,000th episode in February.

“I’m playing games all day! There are more than 70 different contests on the show, so I’m never bored,” he told Us Weekly. “It’s like game night at home: What are we going to play tonight? Is it going to be Scrabble or Monopoly or Cards Against Humanity? I’m also really interested in how people arrive at decisions under pressure.”

He said he wants to host “forever… as long as I’m mentally and physically able to show up. It’s such a fun thing! The money’s nice, but it’s just a cool job. I don’t have to go to work, I get to go to work! It’s a privilege to be here, an honor. So we’ll see how long I hold up.”