‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ Canceled — What Would’ve Happened in Season 2

Well, it was great to have Tony and Ziva back on our screens while it lasted. The NCIS spinoff on Paramount+ led by Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo, in the roles they originated on the mothership, will not be back for more.

TV Insider has learned that NCIS: Tony & Ziva has been canceled after one season. Season 1, along with the rest of the NCIS series, is still available to stream on Paramount+.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have had the chance to play these characters once again and to tell the next chapter of Tony and Ziva’s story. Our deepest thanks go to our extraordinary cast, crew, writers, directors, and producers, and to our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ who helped make this dream a reality. But most of all, we want to thank the fans around the world who joined us on this adventure and finally got to see Tony and Ziva find their happily ever after,” Weatherly and de Pablo said a statement.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva picks up after the titular characters have reunited in Paris following her supposed death. In Season 1, they’re on the run together after his security company is framed for various crimes, and by the end of it, they’ve cleared their names and are together again, raising their daughter. It also stars Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Julian Ovenden, Nassima Benchicou, Lara Rossi, Isla Gie, Terence Maynard, and James D’Arcy.

This news means we won’t see the Season 1 finale alternate ending that had been scrapped and would’ve kicked off Season 2, as showrunner John McNamara told TV Insider. (Because it wasn’t included, the series didn’t end on a major cliffhanger.)

“We shot a different ending, much darker, much more of a cliffhanger. But when I finally looked at the cut and the wonderful work that the actors did and the director did, and how much I felt really connected to Tony and Ziva in that apartment with the picture of Henry, I really felt like that’s the end of the story. That if we’re going to do something else big and thriller-ish and whatever, let’s save that for Season 2,” he teased. “It was a very different ending, and it was really well executed by the director and the actors. I just made the command decision of let’s end on a rest, not a crescendo.”

Season 2 would’ve been a “maximum stress test” for the couple, McNamara revealed, “a story that really tests, now they trust each other and they have a bond, how solid is that bond?”

It would’ve been a romantic thriller of a season, he shared, likely again with one story that carried across, like in the first.

There also would’ve been a question of whether they’d attempt to get married again after their relationship fell apart on what would’ve been their wedding day. Cote de Pablo wasn’t so sure they had to.

“I do think that when two people are together, whether they are married or not, they’re still together. There’s an energy thing and that it just is. And so, I don’t think they have to. I think what they need to do is really kind of acknowledge what they feel in honesty and I think that’s the strength of the relationship,” she explained.

For Weatherly, the question was, “What’s the next level of their relationship? Does that mean that they have established the trust and that they are going to have a proper wedding and that Tali is going to start going to high school? I think there’s something about moving into a very solid place, and just when you think that everything is super solid, some other aspect of everything blows up.”

