Ken Jennings Shows Off His Massive Organized Junk Drawer That ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call ‘Genius’

Brittany Sims
Comments
Ken Jennings standing in front of his card catalog that he turned into a junk drawer
Ken Jennings/Instagram

Jeopardy! fans have declared that Ken Jennings is a “genius” after showing off his huge, organized junk drawer. The host bought the unusual piece of furniture on impulse and decided to turn it into a junk drawer.

“Last year, I bought an old elementary school library card catalog, solely for its impeccable vibe, but then I had a problem: what do you do with a card catalog when you are not an elementary school library in 1980?” he wrote on Instagram on January 21.

“I finally decided to make it a giant kitchen junk drawer, but alphabetical. Batteries under B. Matches under M. Tape under T.”

“It’s now useful again, except to visitors looking to do a book report on Island of the Blue Dolphins,” Jennings ended.

The host shared a selfie of himself in front of the card catalog, as well as the labels for each of the items. The wooden catalog was bigger than Jennings. Some of the other categories included erasers, combs, and business cards. Jennings is used to things being in categories after playing in over 75 games on the game show.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ken Jennings (@whoiskenjennings)

His followers thought the idea was genius. Champions Michelle Tsai wrote, “More proof that Ken is a genius.”

“I didn’t think anyone could be cooler than Alex Trebek, and here we are 👏,” one fan wrote.

“Reduce, reuse, recycle babyyyy,” a third wrote.

“You’re brilliant! But we already knew that… 😏,” a fan said.

“This is rad,” another wrote.

“My mom has one which she uses for craft supplies!!” a fan pointed out.

“I love that Ken Jennings has a giant, alphabetical (of course) junk drawer!!! Hahahaha 👏,” a fan commented.

“This is rad. Seeing this made my entire day! Thanks for sharing,” one last fan said.

What do you think of Ken Jennings’ unique use of the card catalog? Let us know in the comments.

Jeopardy!, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock

Jeopardy!

Ken Jennings




