Carrie Underwood Reveals Why She Almost Didn't Release 'Before He Cheats'

In this image released on October 10, 2025, Carrie Underwood performs at the 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards
  • Carrie Underwood became a massive star thanks to her 2006 pop/country crossover hit “Before He Cheats.”
  • In a new interview, she reveals why she almost didn’t even record the song.
  • This month, the American Idol winner is returning to the show for her second year as a judge

Twenty years ago, Carrie Underwood‘s hit song “Before He Cheats” helped catapult her to superstardom less than two years after she was named the winner of American Idol. But she almost didn’t even record the sassy country anthem.

“I remember, even when we were talking about recording that song, it was kind of like, ‘Oh, is this too aggressive?'” Underwood told People about the Chris Tompkins and Josh Kear-penned hit. “Because I was, like, a sweet farm girl on [American Idol]. And I hope that’s who I still am! But it was almost, ‘Maybe we don’t do this song.'”

Underwood won Season 4 of American Idol in May 2005 and released her debut album, Some Hearts, later that year. “Before He Cheats” was included on the album, but it wasn’t until it was released as a single in 2006 that it became a mega pop/country crossover hit.

“Everybody loved it so much, [so] we went for it and it worked,” Underwood added. “Yeah, 20 years later, we still see people perform it, and it’s a lot of fun.” As for her own performances, Underwood noted that her voice, musicality, songwriting, and performance abilities have “grown” over the years. “I feel better,” she said. “I’m at that point in my life and in my career where, in all of those things, I feel like my skillset keeps growing.”

In 2025, Underwood’s story came full circle when she joined American Idol as a judge, replacing Katy Perry, who had previously sat at the judges’ table for seven seasons. Underwood fit in seamlessly with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, and now, all three are back for Season 24.

This season, for the first time ever, the show’s iconic Hollywood Week is relocating to Nashville for a Music City Takeover. Hollywood Week is often the toughest part of the competition for contestants. Those who make it through Auditions are put through a rigorous few days of rehearsals and performances, with the judges deciding who will move onto the next round.

American Idol, Season 24 Premiere, Monday, January 26, 8/7c, ABC

