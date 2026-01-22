Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump’s Latest Greenland Speech & Makes Dig at Melania

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump’s World Economic Forum speech, highlighting Trump’s confusion between Greenland and Iceland and making a joke at Melania Trump’s expense.

Kimmel pointed out Trump’s exaggerated claims about the U.S. saving Greenland in World War II and noted the irony of Trump referencing German as a foreign language in Switzerland.

The comedian criticized Trump’s misstatements and promises regarding Greenland, concluding that the current political climate has made politics itself a source of comedy.

Jimmy Kimmel had some fun picking apart Donald Trump‘s speech at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland on Wednesday (January 21), in which the President continued to tout his efforts to take control of Greenland.

“Greenland, Greenland, Greenland,” the late-night host repeated during his opening monologue on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! before making a dig at the First Lady. “[Trump] said: ‘Greenland is not even land, it’s a big, beautiful piece of ice.’ And, he should know: He’s been married to one of those for twenty years.”

Kimmel pointed out how the President continually confused Greenland with Iceland. “He called Greenland ‘Iceland’ four different times,” the comedian noted. “Here’s a little tip to help you remember, Mr. President, Greenland is covered in ice, and Iceland is what you’re turning Minneapolis into.”

The host also touched on Trump telling the world leaders in Switzerland that other nations should be “grateful” to the United States, especially for its involvement in the Second World War.

“We saved Greenland. We won it big,” Trump said in his speech. “Without us, right now you’d all be speaking German and… a little Japanese perhaps.”

Kimmel responded, “Does anyone want to guess what the predominant language in Switzerland is? That’s right, it’s German. They are speaking German. And maybe a little Japanese.”

He went on to highlight more “Donsense” from the speech, including Trump mispronouncing Azerbaijan. “Buckle in, folks, we’re at Dementiacon 5,” Kimmel quipped.

During his speech, Trump promised he wouldn’t attempt to take Greenland by force. “I don’t want to use force, I won’t use force,” the President stated. “All the United States is asking for is a place called Greenland.”

“Right, is that too much to ask?” Kimmel mocked. “‘All we want is your entire place and its resources. But that’s it. What’s the big deal? It’s Greenland. It’s not like we’re asking for Disneyland.'”

Kimmel concluded by saying that many people ask, “Why is comedy all politics now?” He countered, “I’d argue that politics is all comedy now. We didn’t go to them, they came to us!”

You can watch the full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.