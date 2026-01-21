Jimmy Kimmel Is Horrified by Trump’s Latest Threat: ‘Everyone Country Hates Us’

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump for his latest attempt to acquire Greenland, including sending a letter to Norway’s Prime Minister after not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.

Kimmel compared Trump’s behavior to that of a spoiled child, criticizing his impulsive actions and public messages.

The comedian highlighted an AI-generated image of Trump claiming Greenland and recapped several controversial moments from Trump’s first year of his second term.

Jimmy Kimmel said you “have to hand it” to Donald Trump as he’s never known someone who “can do so much damage in one three-day weekend.”

The late-night host was referring to the latest drama surrounding Trump’s ongoing attempts to own Greenland. This included the president sending a letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on Sunday (January 18), in which he wrote, “Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace.”

“Every country hates us now. It’s official. All of them hate us,” Kimmel said during his opening monologue on Tuesday’s (January 20) Jimmy Kimmel Live! “We are the Omarosa of the world.”

Kimmel then read out the message Trump sent Norway’s Prime Minister, stating, “Our President sent a text to the leader of another country, which, by the way, is already a weird thing. The idea that he’s typing out a b**chy little message to the Prime Minister of Norway, a message that explicitly says, ‘Since you didn’t give me the peace prize, I’m thinking about taking Greenland away.’ It’s unheard of.”

“There’s nothing to compare it to in the history of humankind,” a horrified Kimmel continued. “It’s like we armed a Real Housewife with nuclear weapons. This man is crashing the plane because the stewardess didn’t bring him a bag of peanuts.”

The comedian said, “This is what happens to children who get anything they want. This is how they grow up.” He then compared Trump to the spoiled child from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. “President Veruca Salt. ‘I want Greenland! I want it now!'”

“All because he didn’t get a little medal around his neck,” Kimmel added. “He’s a child.”

He then turned his attention to an AI image Trump posted on Truth Social on Monday night (January 19), which shows the President planting a United States flag in Greenland, while JD Vance and Marco Rubio look on.

“I like this because even in an AI-generated image, JD and Marco are like, ‘Jesus Christ, what are we doing here?’” Kimmel quipped.

“You understand, we are on the verge of going to war over the Nobel Prize for Peace?” Kimmel went on. “The irony doesn’t get more irony-y than that. We may be invading Europe again. Another D-Day. Except this time the D stands for dumb!”

Kimmel wrapped up his monologue by marking Trump’s first year of his second presidential term with a montage of just some of the President’s lowlights from the past year. This included his awkward moments with First Lady Melania Trump, his renaming the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America, his falling out with Elon Musk, his cringeworthy Tesla ad, and more.

You can watch the full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.