The nominees for the 2026 Oscars will be announced by Lewis Pullman and Danielle Brooks on Thursday, January 22. The former is an actor whose career began with help from a famous father and has thrived in recent years.

In 2025, Lewis also made headlines for a relationship with another high-profile “nepo baby.” Scroll down for everything to know about his career, family, and love life.

What is Lewis Pullman famous for?

After starring in some short films, Lewis’ acting career took off when he starred in 2017’s The Ballad of Lefty Brown. Some of his other film credits include Battle of the Sexes, Bad Times at the El Royale, Them That Follow, Pink Skies Ahead, Top Gun: Maverick, The Starling Girl, and Thunderbolts.

In 2025, he starred in The Testament of Ann Lee alongside Amanda Seyfried, who has gotten awards season buzz for the role. Lewis’ 2026 slate includes Avengers: Doomsday and the rom-com Wishful Thinking, where he’ll star alongside Maya Hawke. In 2027, he’s due to star in Spaceballs 2.

He’s also had television roles in Catch-22, Outer Range, and Lessons in Chemistry. For Lessons of Chemistry, he received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Is Bill Pullman Lewis Pullman’s father?

Yes, Lewis is the son of actor Bill Pullman. His mother is Tamara Hurwitz, and he has two siblings: sister Maesa and brother Jack.

“I’m really amazed that he’s having very diverse choices about what movies he’s involved in,” Bill told Us Weekly in December 2025. He also praised his son for having “good instincts” as an actor.

The men have acted together in The Ballad of Lefty Brown and Battle of the Sexes and will both be in Spaceballs 2, which Lewis called “a dream come true.” “Every day was such a trip,” he told People. “It was kind of like … it felt like a bizarre simulation. I just couldn’t believe my luck. We’ve been wanting to do that forever, and we never knew whether we would get the chance or not.”

Is Lewis Pullman in a relationship?

Yes, Lewis is in a relationship with Kaia Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. The two were first linked in January 2025 when she attended his birthday party in Los Angeles.

For the most part, they’ve kept their relationship private, but in September 2025, they were photographed holding hands while attending the Venice International Film Festival together.

Prior to his relationship with Kaia, Lewis dated Andie MacDowell‘s daughter Rainey Qualley. They started dating in 2020, but by August 2023, they had broken up. Rainey confirmed the split when she stepped out holding hands with another man.

2026 Academy Awards, Sunday, March 15, 7/6c, ABC