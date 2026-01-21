‘Star Search’ Viewers Blast Netflix Over Poor Picture & Sound Quality of Live Premiere

What To Know The live Netflix premiere of the Star Search revival was plagued by technical issues, including poor picture and sound quality.

Fans took to social media to criticize the production values and audio problems, with some also expressing disappointment in the judges’ overly positive feedback.

The new version, hosted by Anthony Anderson and featuring judges Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Chrissy Teigen, failed to capture the nostalgic appeal of the original show for some longtime fans.

Star Search returned on Tuesday (January 20), three decades after the original show ended, but technical issues, including poor picture quality and audio problems, marred the live Netflix premiere.

Hosted by Anthony Anderson, Netflix’s reimagined, interactive revival of the classic competition series saw a fresh lineup of performers take to the stage to impress judges Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Chrissy Teigen. But while the judges might have been impressed by what was on offer, the viewers at home weren’t quite so pleased.

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to the premiere, with many commenting on the frequent picture and sound issues.

“Damn i have a better sound system in my shower. They need to figure out the audio and fast,” wrote one X user.

“@Netflix it’s so blurry fix it now #StarSearch,” said another.

Another added, “This #StarSearch production feels so old.”

“Who is the sound person on this show? They need a talking to,” wrote one commenter.

“Star search on Netflix production and sound are unfathomably horrible,” added another.

“The mics are low can’t hear the commentary,” another said.

One fan added, “The music sounds like its underwater. Anyone else?!”

“PLEASE FIX THE AUDIO ON STAR SEARCH omg how is this so bad,” another wrote.

“Hey @netflix maybe spring for better microphones a five year olds karaoke machine sounds better,” quipped another.

Others complained about the judges being “too nice,” with one X user writing, “These Judges are wayyyyy too nice. Where’s Simon Cowell when you need him?”

“Not sure about #StarSearch just yet. Judges are too worried about being nice than constructive. A few solid performances, but nothing jaw dropping,” said another.

“I wish judges would start being honest and stop with the fake critiques!” another added.

Another wrote, “I agree with what everybody’s saying about the judges. They seem to be afraid to be too critical. We need somebody to be a bit more blunt…”

“Gonna be honest, #StarSearch not hitting the same without Ed McMahon reading the stars like when I was a kid,” said one fan, referring to the show’s original host.

Star Search debuted in September 1983 and ran until 1995 (with a brief revival in 2003). The show launched the careers of several major stars, including Destiny’s Child, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Dave Chappelle, Alanis Morissette, and Norm MacDonald.

