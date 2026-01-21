‘General Hospital’ Star Nancy Lee Grahn Slams Trump After Show Gets Preempted

What To Know Nancy Lee Grahn criticized President Trump on social media after his White House speech preempted an episode of General Hospital.

The episode was rescheduled due to Trump’s lengthy press briefing, which covered topics like his grievances with the Nobel Peace Prize and his desire to own Greenland.

Grahn, known for her outspoken political views, recently used her Daytime Emmy win and public appearances to advocate for democracy.

Nancy Lee Grahn didn’t hold back on Tuesday (January 20) after President Donald Trump‘s White House speech preempted the latest episode of General Hospital.

Grahn, who plays Alexis Davis on the long-running medical soap opera, took to the social media app Threads on Tuesday night, writing, “Dear General Hospital fans, I’m sorry you weren’t able to watch today due to another orange implosion. GH will air on Hulu.”

She quipped, “If you don’t have Hulu, @mauricebenard and I will recreate each scene through interpretive dance at a later date.”

Earlier in the day, the official General Hospital X account posted, “Due to ongoing breaking news coverage, today’s scheduled episode of #GeneralHospital will air in full tomorrow.”

The episode was pulled due to Trump’s latest White House Press Briefing, in which he spoke for over an hour about his first year back in office, his grievances with the Nobel Peace Prize, his desire to own Greenland, and many other topics.

General Hospital fans jumped into the comments on Grahn’s post to share their reactions, with one user writing, “I was bummed out in my bedroom sitting on the bed ready to look at General Hospital and then all of a sudden I saw Mr. crazy pants gibbering.”

“I know, right! I work from home, so I “listen to it”, while working and I was SO mad to hear that nails on the chalkboard voice and then I saw it’s face, turned if off, immediately! 90 minutes of a big baby babbling,” said another.

Another added, “I was SO excited to watch this episode as I got on the treadmill, and screamed out loud when I saw the orange buffoon take up the entire hour!!”

“I’m pissed! I had to turn the channel… Two minutes of listening to that BS was more than I could tolerate,” said one fan.

“I would pay to see that interpretive dance,” another quipped.

“Nancy…you are so hilarious!! I would love to see that!” added another.

Grahn has been very open with her political views in recent months. During the 52nd Daytime Emmys in October 2025, the actress walked the red carpet with a handbag that read “Democracy Dies In Silence” in black lettering. She also sent a political message during the ceremony itself.

Accepting the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series, Grahn said, “Along with this job comes a literal soapbox, and my parents would be very disappointed in me if I didn’t use it right now to speak out for other people.”

“Our democracy is worth fighting for,” she continued. “The people in it are worth caring about, caring about them, and whether you have a platform or not, now is the time, guys. Now is the time to show up, stand up, speak up for human decency. For democracy. Stand up and vote for it every chance you get.”