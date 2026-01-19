‘General Hospital’ Sets Date for Anthony Geary Tribute With Genie Francis & More

What To Know General Hospital will air a special tribute montage in honor of Anthony Geary.

This comes after fans expressed disappointment on social media, feeling that the initial tributes were insufficient.

Geary’s portrayal of Luke was a cultural phenomenon, and many thought it deserved bigger recognition.

Eight-time Daytime Emmy winner Anthony Geary, beloved by generations of television viewers for his iconic portrayal of General Hospital‘s Luke Spencer, passed away on December 14 at the age of 78. In honor of Port Charles’ most beloved resident, General Hospital will pay tribute to the actor and his contribution to the legacy of daytime television.

Soap Opera Digest reported that on January 22, the long-running soap will air a “loving montage” dedicated to Geary at the end of that day’s episode. It will feature a decades-spanning video collage honoring Geary’s work as Luke, along with heartfelt stories from colleagues who worked with him over the years, including his longtime Port Charles love interest, Genie Francis (Laura Spencer).

Prior to the montage, General Hospital paid tribute to the actor on January 1, when the show rebroadcast Geary’s last full episode as Luke from 2015. Then, on January 6, the show featured a special title card dedicating the episode to Geary.

However, fans spoke out on social media stating that the rebroadcast and the title card were not enough for the man who helped put Port Charles on the map.

For many, Geary is a landmark figure in daytime television because he didn’t just star on a soap; he helped reshape what the genre could be, both culturally and from a storytelling standpoint. Geary’s Luke and Francis’s Laura became one of the most recognizable couples in television history. Their 1981 wedding drew over 30 million viewers and is still one of the highest-rated daytime TV episodes in history.

The love story between Luke and Laura wasn’t just big “for soap fans,” as it became a national pop-culture phenomenon, covered by mainstream media, parodied on sketch shows, and referenced in movies. Geary’s Luke became a cultural touchpoint and helped legitimize the format.

After fans rallied, ABC executive Nathan Varni posted on X (formerly Twitter) that there would be more on the way for a proper tribute: “Our team is working on a loving montage to be included later in the month, keep an eye out. RIP #TonyGeary 💔”

Fans spoke out on social media, explaining that while they appreciated the tribute to a man who dedicated so much of his life to the show, they believed that General Hospital could have done a better job altogether when it came to honoring its stars.

“Respectfully, Mr. Varni, when a beloved veteran actor passes, they also deserve at least an In Memory at the end of the show. This has been ignored with Tristan, Denise & Chris. The lack of acknowledgement for Tristan is staggering & disrespectful to his fans,” wrote one fan.

“I’ll try to keep an open mind, but find it hard to imagine a mere montage that would do justice to #TonyGeary and his legacy. The tribute for Jackie Zeman, his Barbara Jean, was so beautifully done, please emulate that!” wrote another.

“You know, you had several actors pass away last year, and the least you could done was to put a tag at the end of any episode to memorialize them. Leslie Charleston, Denise Alexander, Chris Robinson, Tristan Rogers, and Tony Geary. It’s a simple thing but would have meant a lot,” posted one longtime fan.