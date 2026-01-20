CNN Medical Expert Makes Startling Observation About Trump

What To Know CNN medical analyst Jonathan Reiner has called for a bipartisan congressional investigation into Donald Trump’s fitness for office, citing a controversial letter Trump sent to the Prime Minister of Norway.

Reiner expressed concern over Trump’s apparent excessive daytime sleepiness during official meetings and described his recent public addresses as displaying manic and erratic behavior.

Reiner has repeatedly questioned Trump’s health in recent months, criticizing both his behavior and his statements about his medical regimen as medically unfounded.

CNN medical analyst Jonathan Reiner has called on Congress to launch an investigation into Donald Trump‘s “fitness” to serve as President, following his ongoing attempts to own Greenland.

Reiner, who previously served as cardiologist to the late Vice President Dick Cheney, took to X on Monday (January 19) to share his thoughts on Trump’s letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. In the letter, the president appears to link his threats to acquire Greenland to his not having been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America,” Trump wrote in the letter, which he also asked to be distributed to other European countries.

In his post, Reiner wrote, “This letter, and the fact that the president directed that it be distributed to other European countries, should trigger a bipartisan congressional inquiry into presidential fitness.”

This letter, and the fact that the president directed that it be distributed to other European countries, should trigger a bipartisan congressional inquiry into presidential fitness. https://t.co/HkHzsiTau4 — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) January 19, 2026

Reiner’s comments come just days after he said Trump needed to be evaluated, following a recent Oval Office meeting that appeared to show the President falling asleep while surrounded by officials and guests.

“The president seems to be struggling with excessive daytime somnolence,” Reiner wrote, referring to the condition Hypersomnia, which makes a person feel extremely sleepy during the day. “Repeatedly falling asleep with a dozen people surrounding your desk is not normal. It needs to be evaluated.”

Reiner has spoken frequently about his concerns for Trump’s health in recent months. Last month, the medical expert talked to CNN’s Jake Tapper about Trump’s December 17 White House address, which he said “was delivered with a manic cadence, almost a frantic cadence… And that kind of manic delivery was very, very disturbing.”

He also touched on Trump’s apparent sleepiness, adding, “It’s jarring to see the president go from basically asleep in the Oval Office to, you know, really this rapid-fire pace during basically a 30 minute speech that he gave in 18 minutes.”

Earlier this month, Reiner responded to Trump’s comments about his high-dose aspirin regimen, calling it “nonsense” and medically unnecessary.