‘Love It or List It’s Page Turner Debuts Bold New Haircut — HGTV Fans React

Page Turner is saying goodbye to 2025 by making a major change to her look.

The Love It or List It star debuted her brand-new hairstyle via Instagram on Monday, December 15. “It’s Chopping Season … And this IS personal!!” she captioned a video of herself showing off her short bob haircut. “2025 has had the highest of HIGHS in my life coupled with the lowest of LOWS… EVA!!! Never, EVER have I experienced such an explosion of tidal waves (good & challenging) at the same gosh-darn time!! Like WHAAAATTTTTT!!!”

She continued, “From extreme love & gains to extreme loss… and everything in between …. One thing I’ve learned in life, when it gets too heavy, you’ve gotta lighten the load!!”

Turner went on to thank the hair studio behind her big chop, adding that she feels “soooo free” after saying goodbye to her longer locks. “You know, change is inevitable, but often VERY necessary. It’s my stacking era. It’s my overflow era. It’s my Page Turner UNLIMITED ERA, just like my Mama said ❤️ (& wrote a book about it!)👏🏽👏🏽,” she wrote. “And oh, I’m done with ‘seasons’ – they’re too short 🤣 Welcome to the next ERA!”

Fans gushed over her new hairstyle in the post’s comments, with one writing, “I love it! This is my sign! I’ve been contemplating ❤️❤️😍😍😍.” Another added, “You look Soooooo CUTE!! ❤️❤️.”

Someone else shared, “You’ll love it! So easy to take care of. It looks great on you!❤️🔥.” A different user commented, “Oh my goodness Page your hair looks amazing!!!”

“Yesssssss hunnnnnay the bob is where it’s at‼️✂️✂️,” one commenter praised. A separate user wrote, “Love it! 😍 And you somehow look even younger?!”

Turner’s boyfriend, Mike Hill, also expressed his love for her new look, stating, “She looking soooo good!!! ❤️❤️.” Turner replied to his comment by writing, “Thank you honeyyy ❤️😍.”

Turner’s Instagram video featured footage of Turner showing off her hair to the camera. The HGTV star seemingly chopped her hair amid production on the new season of Love It or List It, as her video featured clips from what looked like a day on set at a house under construction.

“I didn’t do the video until after I filmed today, so my hair fell flat in this snowy Game of Thrones weather in Toronto 🤣,” she added in the post’s caption.

Back in August, HGTV announced that Love It or List It will return for Season 21 in 2026, though a premiere date has yet to be announced. The show’s 20th season, which premiered earlier this year, marked Turner’s first season as Hilary Farr‘s replacement.

“After attracting more than 14.4 million viewers to its last season, Love It or List It will follow David [Visentin] and Page as they help fed up families with lackluster houses check off all the boxes on their dream home wish list, either through Page’s full-scale renovation of their current house or David finding them a new property on the market,” according to HGTV.

The show is currently casting homeowners with a minimum budget of $75,000 in the Toronto area. “Our skilled designer and team of experts will transform your current living space into a stylish and functional environment that caters to you and your family’s needs, while our real estate guru is tasked with finding you the home of your dreams,” reads a November 14 casting announcement on the show’s official Instagram page.

