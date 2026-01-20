What To Know Kat Timpf opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis in a new update.

She revealed something she still struggles with after undergoing a double mastectomy.

The Fox News contributor also explained why she lets negative emotions in sometimes.

It’s been nearly a year since Kat Timpf, a Fox News contributor, was diagnosed with breast cancer, and she shared a new update about her recovery and more.

Timpf, who received her diagnosis on the same day she gave birth to her son in February 2025, was declared cancer-free in April, but will still have to have regular checkups with her doctor every six months. “I had a very unique experience being faced with both life and death in the same day — the birth of my son and then the diagnosis of a disease that could have killed me,” Timpf told People. “There’s a strength that I have now after going through all of that. I’m a changed person.”

But while Timpf has an optimistic outlook on what she went through, she also admitted that she doesn’t “force positivity” on herself, as she doesn’t find it helpful. “Negative emotions are an unavoidable part of an experience like this. And having those low moments allows real gratitude to sprout on its own,” she explained. “I wake [my son] up in the morning and he’s so happy to see me. There’s nothing better in the world that could ever be going on than me walking into that room. And that’s just the best feeling ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kat Timpf (@kattimpf)

Timpf’s specific diagnosis was ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), stage zero breast cancer where cancer cells develop in a milk duct, but have not spread to breast tissue, per Mayo Clinic. She chose to have a double mastectomy, as opposed to a less-invasive lumpectomy, which would’ve been followed by additional treatment.

Having the mastectomy after welcoming a newborn resulted in a difficult postpartum experience. “I just lost it,” Timpf admitted. “I turned to my husband and said, ‘I’m so sick of being cut open.’ I just felt so sick of being a patient.”

In July 2025, Timpf had breast reconstruction surgery. Five months later, she visited an artist in Maryland who specializes in 3D nipple tattoos. “I feel amazing,” she gushed. “It looks like I have nipples.” However, Timpf also admitted to struggling with the aftermath of her mastectomy, adding, “At the same time, I don’t [have them] and I never will. And that’s something I haven’t entirely worked through at this point.”