Bill Maher Turns 70: Fans Say What They Really Think of ‘Real Time’ Host

What To Know Bill Maher turned 70 and his HBO show Real Time was recently renewed for two more seasons, marking a big month for the comedian.

Reddit users expressed mixed opinions about Maher, with some praising his humor and political commentary while others criticized him as smug, out of touch, or too conservative.

Despite criticism, Maher maintains a loyal fanbase who appreciate his willingness to challenge both sides of the political spectrum and foster lively discussions.

Real Time host Bill Maher is celebrating his milestone 70th birthday today (Tuesday, January 20). Fans have been sending their best wishes and sharing their thoughts on the polarizing comedian and political commentator.

It’s already been a big month for Maher, whose HBO talk show was renewed for two additional seasons (Seasons 25 and 26) on January 7. Season 24 of the political late-night show is set to premiere this Friday, January 23, at 10/9c, on HBO and HBO Max.

“Bill Maher turns 70 today. Happy birthday!” wrote one Reddit user on Tuesday.

Others also celebrated the occasion, with one commenter writing, “Still living his best life at 70!”

Another asked, “Does he finally go back to work this week? I miss the show, and his show missed ALLLLLOT.”

Some poked fun, including one Reddit user who quipped, “Hey, and on the inauguration anniversary… how appropriate!,” referring to Maher’s relationship with President Trump. The HBO host drew backlash last year for attending a White House dinner with the President.

“He’ll continue to tell young women he’s 6 7,” joked another, making light of Maher’s self-confessed preference for dating “age-inappropriate” women.

Other Redditors have been sharing their opinions on Maher across various threads, including one user who wrote, “I started watching this guy back in the Politically Incorrect days when I was a teenager. When I got back from Iraq I always subscribed mainly for him… But I just cancelled HBO, he’s not what he used to be. I kind of dislike him.”

“There’s nobody more condescending and smug than Bill Maher,” said another.

“He’s an IRL Brian Griffin a contrarian with no real beliefs just a desire to be ‘right’ by loudly being anti establishment,” another stated.

Another wrote, “He wants people to think he is the smartest person in any room. He is like an insufferable teenager that recently got into philosophy.”

“I used to like him but lately I’ve found him insufferable. He platforms some genuinely terrible people,” said one commenter.

“He’s turned into a shill for the conservatives. He keeps letting these vile humans on his show and then treating them with more respect than he gives his panel,” wrote another.

“I used to be a fan, but I realized he’s just another rich asshole. His politics are way too right wing for my tastes,” another added.

However, others are still fans, including one Redditor who wrote, “I just got into him, he’s hilarious. I love how he can talk s**t about the right and the “woke” left (which isn’t the left at all.).”

“He’s great. Prob the best show for politics. Love his format and diverse guests he brings on,” said another.

“Yes he’s kinda smug, yes he overdoes the pot smoking thing on his podcast. However he has a lot of interesting things to say and he isn’t backing down on his opinions even if they are unpopular, which I think really says something in today’s climate,” another added.

Another wrote, “I don’t necessarily think he’s the funniest comedian but I do find him insightful and agree with a lot of what he says.”

“I agree with a lot of the criticisms about him but I still like his podcast. I can overlook the smug and areas of disagreement if he can get a decent conversation going and he usually does,” one fan added.

What do you think of Maher? Are you a fan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.