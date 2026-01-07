What To Know Real Time With Bill Maher has been renewed for Seasons 25 and 26 at HBO.

The late-night talk show is now confirmed to run through 2028.

Season 24 premieres on Friday, January 23.

Bill Maher will be continuing to host his HBO talk show for at least two more years. Ahead of its Season 24 premiere, Real Time With Bill Maher has been renewed for two additional seasons (Seasons 25 and 26), which will extend the series through 2028, HBO announced on Wednesday, January 7.

Season 24 of the political late-night show will premiere on Friday, January 23 at 10/9c. Real Time With Bill Maher airs on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

“I am not intimidated by the FCC, and if President [Donald] Trump is watching, I have one thing to say to you, ‘Have you lost weight? You look terrific,'” Maher joked in a trailer for the new season, which HBO released along with the two-season renewal announcement.

At another point in the footage, he says, “I’m not on anybody’s team. I’m on what’s right, what’s true.” There’s also a clip of him saying, “Nobody can ever be in the middle. It always has to go from one pendulum swing all the way to another.” The trailer is spliced with clips of Maher talking to various celebrity guests, including Charlie Sheen and Mark Cuban, as well as other guests at his table.

Real Time With Bill Maher has been airing on HBO since 2003. The talk show features Maher discussing current events and politics with a panel of guests. Prior to its January 2026 renewal, Real Time got its last renewal news in March 2024, when it was confirmed for Seasons 23 and 24. Season 25 will air in 2027, followed by Season 26 in 2028.

Maher headlined his first HBO special in 1989 and has hosted 13 HBO specials total. He serves as an executive producer on Real Time With Bill Maher alongside Sheila Griffiths, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin, and Marc Gurvitz, with Chris Kelly serving as co-executive producer, and Matt Wood as producer. Paul Cas is the show’s director.

Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 24 Premiere, Friday, January 23, 10/9c, HBO