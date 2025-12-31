Bill Maher Says He’d Star on ‘Golden Bachelor’ Under One Specific Condition

What To Know Bill Maher expressed interest in starring on The Golden Bachelor, but only under one specific condition.

Maher has openly discussed his preference for dating younger women and has previously proposed this unconventional Bachelor spinoff idea.

The Real Time host remains unmarried and unapologetic about his dating choices, dismissing criticism of his preferences.

Real Time host Bill Maher has once again shared his “great idea” for the next edition of The Golden Bachelor, which would see him taking the lead role in the hit dating competition series.

Speaking with John Stamos on the latest edition of the Club Random podcast, the 69-year-old comedian stated he was the “correct age” to star in The Golden Bachelor, but he’d only take on the role under one very specific condition.

“I want to be the Golden Bachelor, but none of this age-appropriate bullsh*t,” Maher said, to which Stamos replied, “Oh, you want to have the younger…”

“What I would actually [date],” Maher continued, adding, “That’s a funny show. That’s a great f***ing show.”

“Now, some of these girls will leave crying,” he quipped of his hypothetical Bachelor spinoff idea. “They will, because I’m gonna be real with them. Not mean, just real. I’m gonna f***ing straighten out their lives, as I have so many 20-year-old girls, 20-ish girls, in my real life. I’m very good at it.”

“I was never meant to be Sir Lancelot. I’m the king,” Maher concluded.

This isn’t the first time the HBO host has proposed his idea for the Golden Bachelor spinoff. While a guest on Dana Carvey and David Spade‘s Fly on the Wall podcast back in January, Maher said, “I think a great show would be one of us — mostly, probably, me — doing The Golden Bachelor, but — like our real lives — not with an age-appropriate woman.”

Maher raised eyebrows in October after attending a Halloween party with 31-year-old Noor Alfallah, the Kuwaiti-American film producer who previously made headlines for her relationships with the much-older Mick Jagger and Al Pacino. Alfallah has shut down rumors of dating Maher previously, telling TMZ in 2024, “Bill’s my friend, just my friend… He’s great, though, but we’re just friends.”

The podcast host has never married, though he has been linked to various romantic partners over the years, including flight attendant Coco Jonsen, author and former hip hop model Karrine Steffans, Skeptics’ Guide to the Universe co-host Cara Santa Maria, and Canadian singer Anjulie Persaud.

Maher has made no secret of his preference for dating younger women. “I’ll say this just generally — my dating is not age-appropriate,” he said last October during an appearance on The Skinny Confidential’s Him and Her podcast.

He added, “The people who are pissed off at that, f*** you. You do you, I do me. You do what works for you.”