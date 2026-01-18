What To Know The second episode of The Pitt’s new season features a memorable scene where doctors treat a patient suffering from an overdose of erectile-dysfunction drugs, requiring the use of a prosthetic penis on set.

Cast members Sepideh Moafi and Supriya Ganesh discussed the awkwardness and humor involved in filming the scene,

Moafi joking about having nightmares and Ganesh expressing relief at not participating.

The stars of The Pitt had a hard day on set while filming the second episode of the HBO Max show’s second season.

In that installment of the medical drama, titled “8:00 A.M.,” the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center doctors treat a patient named Ian Randall (Christopher T. Wood), who overdosed on an erectile-dysfunction drug while celebrating his 20th wedding anniversary. And so it was up to the docs to drain blood from the engorged member.

“I’m in that scene,” Sepideh Moafi (Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi) told Variety in a recent interview. “I remember that scene very well. I have nightmares about that scene. I saw [the prosthetic] in the hair and makeup trailer, and I was like, ‘Who’s having fun between shots?’ I was like, ‘What is happening?’ And then I quickly realized what it was.”

Variety also reported that producers of The Pitt filmed the scene on a closed set. “Every day I thank my lucky stars I was not in that,” added Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Samira Mohan). “I don’t think I could have kept a straight face.”

Moafi and Ganesh aren’t the only actors to discuss costarring with a prosthetic penis in a TV show. In a 2024 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Jonathan Bailey discussed picking out his Fellow Travelers character’s penis from a range of prostheses on one of his first days on set.

“I don’t know, would you call these stunt doubles?” host Seth Meyers asked, examining a photo of the selection. “What would you call them, Jonathan?”

“I’d call them props,” Bailey said.

And when Meyers asked if Bailey had “a hand in the decision-making,” the actor quipped, “Um, just one hand.”

Bailey added, “When you’re approaching character, you think emotionally, cerebrally, and then you have to really make a big choice.”

Meyers deadpanned, “Is that what you did? You made the big choice?”

“No, no, no!” Bailey said. “I think it’s only fair — I believe in representation for everyone.”

The Pitt, Season 2, Thursdays, 9/8c, HBO Max