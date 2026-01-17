NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman Shares Bold ‘Heated Rivalry’ Review

What To Know NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman praised the HBO Max series Heated Rivalry for its compelling storyline and acknowledged its references to real hockey events.

Bettman highlighted the NHL’s ongoing efforts to support the LGBTQ+ community.

The show has driven increased interest in hockey, becoming the most-watched original series on Crave and contributing to a 40% rise in hockey ticket demand since its premiere.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman shared his bold Heated Rivalry review after binging all six episodes of the spicy, gay hockey show.

Ahead of the January 15 game between the San Jose Sharks and Washington Capitals, Bettman, 73, spoke to reporters about the smash-hit HBO Max series based on the books by Rachel Reid.

“I’ve watched all six episodes. I binged it in one night,” the commissioner admitted. “I thought the storyline was very compelling and a lot of fun, because I could see where they were picking at things that we had in the past, whether or not it was [the Olympics] being in Sochi or the All-Star Game in Tampa. It was very well done.”