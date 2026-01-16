Where Can ‘Heated Rivalry’ Fans Watch Creator Jacob Tierney’s Other Shows?

Sports romance series Heated Rivalry has become an official phenomenon, with its popularity taking the U.S. by storm. Praised by fans and critics for its writing, direction, and the crackling chemistry between leads Hudson Williams (Shane Hollander) and Connor Storrie (Ilya Rozanov), the Canadian romance about closeted gay hockey players is the work of show creator Jacob Tierney, whose adaptation of Rachel Reid’s novels has helped bring queer sports storytelling to the mainstream.

With a second season already in development and an ever-growing international fanbase, Heated Rivalry shows no signs of slowing down. But fans of the show might be looking for more of Tierney’s work to keep them occupied during Heated Rivalry‘s off-season between Seasons 1 and 2.

Luckily, Tierney has a few other series for fans in the States to check out while they wait for more Heated Rivalry.

Where can you watch Letterkenny?

Tierney is the co-creator and co-developer of the Canadian hit Letterkenny alongside series creator Jared Keeso. The comedy follows life in a fictional small town in rural Ontario, highlighting the humorous clashes between its residents: the “hicks,” The “skids,: the “hockey players,” and the “Natives.”

Not only did Tierney write and executive produce Letterkenny, but he also directed every episode of the series and appeared on-screen as the flamboyant Pastor Glen.

During its run, it won the Canadian Screen Award for Best Comedy Series as well as Writers Guild of Canada Awards for both Tierney and Keeso (who played series lead, Wayne).

Originally airing on Crave in Canada, all 12 seasons of Letterkenny can be found on Hulu. If 12 seasons sounds a little daunting, don’t worry. Each season is only about six or seven episodes at about 20 to 30 minutes a pop.

Where can you watch Shoresy?

Tierney’s other hockey series spun off from Letterkenny and centered on one of its most unlikely characters. The foul-mouthed, perpetually off-camera chirper became the hero of an underdog tale, with Jared Keeso playing a grizzled veteran determined to pull the struggling Sudbury Bulldogs out of last place in the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization, a.ka. the NOSHO.

Created and written Keeso, Tierney served as both the executive producer and director of the show, helming all episodes of the first two seasons. He could also be found in front of the camera as Benoit “Benny” Brodeur, a quirky, French-speaking, follicly challenged Quebec hockey broadcaster.

Seasons 1 through 4 of Shoresy can be found on Hulu, but Stateside fans will have to wait for Season 5, which is already airing in the Great White North.

Originally, there was some worry when Hulu’s official X account reported an issue with streaming Season 5: “We don’t currently have the streaming rights to Season 5, but we’ll let our content team know you’d like to see it available. We also suggest keeping the series in your My Stuff to stay updated!”

However, production posted an update to Reddit on the official subreddit on January 14: “There’s been a lot of speculation about the season 5 drop and availability for our US fans. We have had to remain pretty tight-lipped about details here, but I want to put you at ease and let you know that you have been heard!”

“We’ve had to work through a few moving parts, but rest assured, it’s coming and sooner rather than later,” continued the post. “We can’t wait to bring the latest season and really hope you’ll enjoy. More information on dates and platform will be made public soon.”

Where can you watch Mr. D?

A Canadian sitcom based on the real-life experiences of comedian and former teacher Gerry Dee, the series followed him as he taught at the fictional Xavier Academy. The workplace comedy blended fish-out-of-water antics with staff hijinks, with much of the humor rooted in Gerry’s charm and lack of qualifications.

The series ran for eight seasons, airing from 2012 to 2018. Tierney served as a director on multiple episodes and made occasional guest appearances throughout the show’s run.

The first season of Mr. D can be found on Tubi, but Amazon Prime boasts all eight seasons.

Where can you watch The Moodys?

A dark comedy from Fox about a dysfunctional family that only reunites during significant events, leading to comedy hijinks. The Moodys starred Teirney’s frequent collaborator Jay Baruchel, as well as Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins, and Josh Segarra.

Tierney directed four episodes of the six-episode series, which is available for purchase or rental on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Where can you watch Game On?

A Canadian teen sitcom that followed the trials and tribulations of 14-year-old Toby Martin (Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey). Narrated like a sports broadcast by Jonathan Torrens and Samantha Bee, viewers get a play-by-play on the horrors of puberty.

Tierney directed all 10 episodes of the series, which, sadly, is not available for streaming in the United States at this time.

Want more?

If you want the full Jacob Tierney experience, start with his early role as Eric in the ’90s Nickelodeon horror anthology Are You Afraid of the Dark?, where he served as one of The Midnight Society storytellers during the early episodes.

All five seasons of Are You Afraid of the Dark? are streaming on Prime Video and Paramount+.

