Donna Kelce Breaks Twitter Silence to Issue This ‘Traitors’ Hot Take

Donna Kelce has something to say when it comes to her banishment on Season 4 of The Traitors. She thought it was so important, too, that she broke her silence on X (formerly Twitter) after two years of absence from the social media platform.

Kelce was banished in Episode 3 after Colton Underwood suspected that she was a traitor because she was too quiet and wouldn’t tell people who she thought was a traitor. He was right, of course, as Kelce turned out to be the secret traitor. This meant that not even the other traitors — Candiace Dillard Bassett, Lisa Rinna, and Rob Rausch — knew she was a traitor.

Survivor‘s Rob Cesternino, who was murdered in Episode 3, shared a link to his YouTube video on X after Episodes 4 and 5 dropped on Thursday night.

“I got murdered, but you can’t shut me up about this season of #TheTraitorsUS. Join @Pooyaism & me to recap tonight’s 2 episodes LIVE,” he tweeted.

Kelce replied, “They knew who the threats and smarter people were!!!!” This was her first reply on the app in two years.

The Rob Has a Podcast X page, which is Cesternino’s podcast, quote-tweeted her tweet and said, “Donna Kelce’s first tweet in over a year, btw.”

They knew who the threats and smarter people were!!!! — Donna Kelce (@dkelce1) January 16, 2026

The episodes before theirs had Ian Terry from Big Brother murdered, and Porsha Williams from Real Housewives banished. The consensus in the house was that they were trying to get rid of the “gamers,” especially since Cesternino was murdered, and he is considered one of the greatest Survivor players of all time.

However, Kelce was not considered a “gamer” since she had never been on a TV show before. Still, the contestants also knew that Kelce was a threat because no one would eliminate her because they were “afraid of the Swifties,” as Donna Kelce is Taylor Swift‘s soon-to-be mother-in-law.

The Peacock show, hosted by Alan Cumming, puts a group of people in his castle in Scotland, where they have to try and figure out who the traitors are. If all faithfuls are left in the end, they split the prize pot of $250,000. If one or more traitors is in the mix, they take home all of the money.

The other contestants this season include Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai), Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York), Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother), Natalie Anderson (Survivor), Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho (Survivor), Maura Higgins (Love Island USA), Kristen Kish (Top Chef), Eric Nam, Mark Ballas (Dancing With the Stars), Monét X Change (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Stephen Colletti (Laguna Beach), Michael Rapaport, Johnny Weir, Ron Funches, and Tara Lipinski.