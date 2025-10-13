‘Doc Martin’s Martin Clunes to Guest on Fox Adaptation ‘Best Medicine’ — Get Details

Doc Martin himself is coming to the U.S. adaptation of the ITV series.

Martin Clunes, who starred as the titular character, Dr. Martin Ellingham, for Doc Martin‘s 10 seasons (from 2004 until 2022), will be guest starring on Fox’s new drama on which that show is based, Best Medicine, later this season. Josh Charles steps into the role as the lead doctor, Martin Best, who leaves behind a career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child.

Clunes will be playing Martin’s father, Dr. Robert Best, described as “an accomplished, headstrong gastroenterologist whose abrasive demeanor makes Martin look practically cozy by comparison. Estranged from his sister Sarah (Annie Potts), Robert’s surprise visit to Port Wenn puts everyone on edge. But underneath his snobby, stone-cold exterior, he’s hiding a few secrets of his own… that could turn Martin’s new life upside down, and force him to confront his past.”

Best Medicine, premiering on Fox in the midseason, follows Martin in his new job. His blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, and he quickly alienates the town, even though he’s all they’ve got. He’s the person they want for any medical ailment of mystery, but all he wants is to be left alone. Unfortunately for him, he keeps getting pulled right into the personal chaos, feuds, and fantasies of those in the idiosyncratic town. He uses his terse demeanor to hide a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But everyone in this small village is determined, so if anyone can get through to him, it might just be them.

Best Medicine is wholly owned by Fox Entertainment and comes from executive producers Ben Silverman, Rodney Ferrell, Howard T. Owens, Liz Tuccillo, Mark Crowdy, and Philippa Braithwaite. The series is based on All3Media International’s successful format Doc Martin, which was produced originally in the UK by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions, and brought to American audiences by Propagate Content.

