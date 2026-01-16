What To Know It’s been just over a month since December 10 debuted on Simon Cowell: The Next Act.

The guys shared an exciting update with fans after announcing their first-ever tour.

So far, they haven’t released any original music, but shared a studio version of their “Bye, Bye, Bye” cover online.

It’s been just over a month since Simon Cowell debuted his new band, December 10, on the Netflix series Simon Cowell: The Next Act. Since then, the guys released their acoustic version of NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” and have been helping fans get to know them better with social media content.

Perhaps their most exciting update, though, came on Friday, January 16, when the group found out that their first-ever tour is completely sold out. They announced the tour earlier this month and demand for tickets was so high that they had to add an extra show in all five cities (the tour makes stops throughout the U.K. and in Dublin).

“Completely speechless that we’re SOLD OUT,” December 10 wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you for all the love and support. Buzzing to see you all very soon! 🩷.”

The tour poster also revealed that due to “phenomenal demand,” there were third shows added in Dublin, Glasgow, and Birmingham, as well.

On Simon Cowell: The Next Act, the media mogul set out to form a new boyband. After the audition process, he put a select group through a rigorous training process, ultimately creating December 10. While Cowell initially thought the band would only have four or five members, he found it too difficult to cut any of the seven final guys and decided to keep all of them in the group.

December 10 has yet to release original music, and it’s unclear if they’ll be playing any original songs at their live shows. However, on January 1, they teased that they’ll have something to share soon.

“New year. New music. We can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on 🩷Letss gooooo!” the guys wrote in an Instagram post on their official band page. The members of December 10 are: Cruz Lee-Ojo, Danny Bretherton, Hendrik Christofferson, John Fadare, Josh Olliver, Nicolas Alves, and Seán Hayden.

