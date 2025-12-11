Who Is December 10? Meet the 7 Members of Simon Cowell’s ’The Next Act’ Boy Band (PHOTOS)

Alyssa Norwin
Nicolas, Hendrik, Cruz, Danny, Joshua, John, and Sean in episode 6 of SIMON COWELL: THE NEXT ACT
There’s a new boy band in town! On the Netflix series Simon Cowell: The Next Act, legendary music mogul Simon Cowell went on a search to discover the next great boy band. He ended up putting together a seven-person group who named themselves December 10.

Cowell held auditions across the U.K. and in Ireland. More than 1,000 people turned up, and after several rounds of cuts, the group was formed. Cowell picked three teens (Cruz, Josh, and Danny) as the first members of the group, then eventually added four more, despite initially thinking the band would only have five members.

The guys signed a record deal with Universal Music. Now that the show is out, they will be able to start embarking on their music career, with hopes of becoming the next One Direction, Backstreet Boys, or NSYNC.

Scroll down to learn more about each of the guys, including their ages, where they’re from, where to follow them on social media, and more.

Simon Cowell: The Next Act, Streaming Now, Netflix

Nicolas of December 10
Courtesy of Netflix

Nicolas

Age: 16

From: Portugal

Bio: Nicolas started his journey with divided judges, but Cowell advocated for his George Michael–like appeal. He has over eight years of experience singing.

Nicolas considers working with Simon Cowell “an opportunity of a lifetime.” When it comes to boy bands, Nicolas’s personal favorite is New Kids on the Block.

Cruz of December 10
Courtesy of Netflix

Cruz

Age: 19

From: West London, England

Bio: Cruz “wanted a new life experience” when he decided to audition for Cowell. The 19-year-old has been singing for over a decade — he played a young Michael Jackson in Motown: The Musical — and grew up listening to JLS, his favorite boy band. 

“I just love making people happy,” he said at his audition. “Whenever I perform or entertain, I feel like that’s what I want to do for the rest of my life.”

Cruz’s current inspiration is Bruno Mars, but he’s had Drake playing on repeat lately.

Instagram: @cruzdecember10

Hendrick of December 10
Courtesy of Netflix

Hendrik

Age: 19

From: England

Bio: Hendrik has been singing and performing around the U.K. since he was 11.

“My mum was a professional singer and sometimes she would hop on and sing a couple of songs too,” he told Tudum.

His talents developed at school, where he learned how to play guitar. When Hendrik was contacted over TikTok about auditioning for the band, he thought, “I had nothing to lose.”

Simon dubbed him the “big brother” of the crew due to his sense of calm and levelheadedness.

Instagram: @hendrickdecember10

Danny of December 10
Courtesy of Netflix

Danny

Age: 16

From: England

Bio: No one else in Danny’s family is musical, but his aunt was the first to spot his talent, encouraging him to pursue singing at 8 years old.

“She thought I had a really good voice,” he told Tudum.

Well, thankfully so did Cowell. Though his “mum” forced him to audition, Danny wowed the judges with his charisma and talent.

Currently, Danny can’t stop listening to Sam Fender’s “Rein Me In,” featuring Olivia Dean.

Instagram: @dannydecember10

Seán of December 10
Courtesy of Netflix

Seán

Age: 19

From: Ireland

Bio: Seán has been singing since he was about 4, but it took him a few years to fully embrace his talent.

“When I was about 12, I got a lead role and solos, so I thought I must have been pretty good,” he said in his Tudum interview.

Seán’s mom encouraged him to audition for Cowell and push through any hesitation. “I wasn’t sure, but thought I shouldn’t worry about other people putting me down for doing it — it’s my life, so I should just go for it.”

The secret to his musical talents? “I have double-jointed thumbs that help me play the piano.”

Instagram: @seandecember10

John of December 10
Courtesy of Netflix

John

Age: 17

From: England

Bio: John knew he had a talent for singing when he got accepted into the cathedral choir in his hometown of Kent.

“I have been singing forever,” he told Tudum. “I knew I had a talent when my mum wanted to record me.”

From there, John started going to open mic nights and performing concerts at school.

“I love sharing music with people,” he said before his audition. John turned down a part in Paddington: The Musical for the opportunity to audition for Cowell’s next boy band. In the future, John hopes to have a career like Daniel Caesar, his biggest musical inspiration.

Instagram: @johndecember10

Josh of December 10
Courtesy of Netflix

Josh

Age: 17

From: England

Bio: Josh showed up to audition with his friend Danny in Liverpool and was an immediate favorite. The 17-year-old from Chorley has only been singing for the past two years.

“I used to sing in my room all the time,” he revealed to Tudum.

After struggling with his confidence when he first arrived in Miami, a fresh buzz cut gave him the boost he needed to make a lasting impression on Cowell. Josh’s favorite boy band is One Direction, and he’s currently listening to Justin Bieber’s “Confident” on repeat.

Instagram: @joshdecember10

