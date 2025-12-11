There’s a new boy band in town! On the Netflix series Simon Cowell: The Next Act, legendary music mogul Simon Cowell went on a search to discover the next great boy band. He ended up putting together a seven-person group who named themselves December 10.

Cowell held auditions across the U.K. and in Ireland. More than 1,000 people turned up, and after several rounds of cuts, the group was formed. Cowell picked three teens (Cruz, Josh, and Danny) as the first members of the group, then eventually added four more, despite initially thinking the band would only have five members.

The guys signed a record deal with Universal Music. Now that the show is out, they will be able to start embarking on their music career, with hopes of becoming the next One Direction, Backstreet Boys, or NSYNC.

Scroll down to learn more about each of the guys, including their ages, where they’re from, where to follow them on social media, and more.

