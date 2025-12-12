What To Know Simon Cowell debuted his new boy band, December 10, in the Netflix series Simon Cowell: The Next Act.

Fans are complaining that the band doesn’t have any music yet.

Viewers are also frustrated that it’s difficult to find the group and its members on social media.

Fans got to meet Simon Cowell’s new boy band, December 10, in the Netflix docuseries Simon Cowell: The Next Act. The six-episode series documented the music mogul holding auditions and putting together a new group after weeks of rigorous training.

He ultimately decided on a seven-person band, who were then tasked with securing a record deal. The group signed with Universal Records and chose their name, December 10, during the finale episode, which was filmed in October.

The Next Act premiered on December 10, but there was no original music from the band to coincide with the release, and fans are quite confused about it. “I’m shocked they don’t even have a song out yet,” one person wrote on Reddit. “Isn’t that the whole point. Put the series on Netflix and 💥 bam , hit us with a single!”

Someone else agreed, adding, “I was also wondering why there isnt any socials or songs or anything released when netflix dropped the show today. Like what happened to the band?” Another person noted the timeline of the series, writing, “I was so surprised when the show ended with them going to Nashville to write and record, over a year after Simon started putting the band together. Like what do you mean they don’t have any songs yet besides a cover of Bye Bye Bye?”

Many other fans were also frustrated by how hard it was to find the band and its members on social media. A Google search of “December 10 band” brings up an Instagram account for another band with the same name.

“I’ve been trying to find anything at all about the band and there’s nothing except someone else’s instagram with the same band name,” someone noted, with another fan adding, “I’m perplexed as to why they don’t have an online presence whatsoever and that other band on instagram with the same name really threw me.”

Someone else also said, “I’m confused by it. Zero social media influence. No music. It’s like they don’t even exist? Who in gods name is running this thing?”

The band members (Nicolas, Josh, Danny, Hendrik, John, Seán, and Cruz) all have Instagram accounts with handles comprised of their first names, followed by “December 10,” but they were not made public until after the show’s release, so they are still quite difficult to find quickly.

Part of the problem here is that the details about the band had to be kept under wraps until the show came out, so it’s likely that promo wasn’t able to get done without leaks. Hopefully the momentum for the guys will build as viewers keep tuning into the show. However, no music plans have been confirmed on the band’s Instagram page.

