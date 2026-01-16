‘Law & Order: SVU’ Promo: Ethan Cutkosky Returns With a Plan — Rollins & Carisi Are in Danger (VIDEO)

What To Know Ethan Cutkosky returns as psychopath Henry Mesner, who threatens Rollins and Carisi, in the January 22 Law & Order: SVU episode.

Peter Scanavino teases how Rollins and Carisi will handle it for TV Insider.

“I have a plan and someone to help me carry it out,” psychopath Henry Mesner (Ethan Cutkosky) warns Sergeant Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) in the promo for the Thursday, January 22, episode of Law & Order: SVU. Uh-oh! We’ve seen what he’s capable of in his first two episodes, and something tells us “Career Psychopath” is going to be a doozy.

The promo shows Rollins finding a list of names, some crossed off, and hers and her husband, ADA Dominick “Sonny” Carisi’s (Peter Scanavino) there multiple times — including with the latter’s crossed out once. After attacks on a judge and a court reporter, Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) determines, “He’s targeting the justice system.”

Watch the full video above for more, including the very dangerous scene that Rollins finds Carisi in at the end. Uh-oh!

The official description of “Career Psychopath” reads as follows: “When a stranger threatens Rollins and Carisi’s lives, they suspect it’s connected to a case they worked together. Benson asks an old friend to come out of retirement for help with an investigation.”

When TV Insider caught up with Peter Scanavino on the Law & Order Season 25 red carpet, he pointed out, “That guy stabbed me in the ear the last time.”

He called this episode one “of growth for a lot of the characters involved” as well as teased “a real jolt for Carisi in the beginning of the episode.”

As for what we’ll see of Rollisi in the episode, Carisi is “trying to be supportive, but that’s kind of the complicated relationship they have right now, where to be a cop, you have to be bold. You have to go after those things,” Scanavino said. “But then also we have this other side where we’re parents, and we’re raising a family together, and so sometimes you’re worried about the person stepping into something, and you’re more protective of them because you have that special relationship. That definitely plays in that episode.”

What are you hoping to see in this episode with Ethan Cutkosky’s return as Henry Mesner? Let us know in the comments section below.

