‘Law & Order: SVU’ Preview: Peter Scanavino & Kevin Kane Talk Ethan Cutkosky’s Return and Trusting Griffin

Meredith Jacobs
Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins, Ice T as Sgt. Odafin 'Fin' Tutuola, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Peter Scanavino as A.D.A Dominick 'Sonny' Carisi Jr., Aimé Donna Kelly as Capt. Renee Curry, Kevin Kane as Det. Terry Bruno — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 27 Cast
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

  • Peter Scanavino previews Ethan Cutkosky’s return as psychopath Henry Mesner and what it means for Rollins and Carisi in an upcoming episode of Law & Order: SVU.
  • Kevin Kane and Corey Cott also discuss whether Griffin can be trusted.

There’s “a real jolt” in an upcoming episode of Law & Order: SVU.

Ethan Cutkosky returns for his third episode as psychopath Henry Mesner as Season 27 continues airing on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC, and as Peter Scanavino, who stars as ADA Sonny Carisi reminded TV Insider at the Law & Order Season 25 red carpet, “that guy stabbed me in the ear the last time.”

Looking ahead to this next episode with the character, “It’s an episode of growth for a lot of the characters involved,” Scanavino previewed of the Sergeant Amanda Rollins-focused episode. “There’s a real jolt for Carisi in the beginning of the episode.”

Chances are we’ll get plenty of Rollisi in that episode. Carisi’s “not going to tell Rollins [Kelli Giddish] what to do, but he’s trying to be supportive, but that’s kind of the complicated relationship they have right now where to be a cop, you have to be bold. You have to go after those things,” Scanavino explained. “But then also we have this other side where we’re parents and we’re raising a family together and so sometimes you’re worried about the person stepping into something and you’re more protective of them because you have that special relationship. That definitely plays in that episode.”

Meanwhile, there is, of course, the ongoing storyline involving Chief Kathryn Tynan (Noma Dumezweni), who’s keeping an eye on the way Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) runs her squad and the detective, Jake Griffin (Corey Cott), she added that we just don’t know if we can trust. “Could you trust this guy? I wouldn’t trust this guy,” Kevin Kane, who stars as Detective Terry Bruno, joked, pulling Cott over during the interview. “Would you trust this guy’s face?”

Cott added, “We go hand in hand. He’s like my big brother. Yeah, we’re family.”

But getting a bit more serious, Kane told us, “I think we’re good. I think there’s a lot of layering going on the whole season and there’s a lot of things to watch out for. So even I don’t really know where it’s going, but I can tell you what’s coming up ahead is a lot more clues of like, uh-oh, what is really happening here?”

What are you hoping to see when Ethan Cutkosky returns this time? And how do you feel about Griffin? Let us know in the comments section below.

Law & Order: SVU, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC

