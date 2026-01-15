‘The Night Manager’: Hugh Laurie’s Richard Roper Reunites With an Old Friend in First Look (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

What To Know

  • Richard Roper and Sandy Langbourne reunite in The Night Manager Season 2 sneak peek.
  • Hugh Laurie and Alistair Petrie are back as the characters for the latest chapter.

The Night Manager‘s second season is well underway, and for fans who tuned into the first three installments, they know that arms dealer and big bad Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie) is alive and back in action.

In TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the fourth episode of Season 2, dropping on Prime Video on Sunday, January 18, we’re giving fans a glimpse at a major reunion between Roper and one of his nearest and dearest as Sandy Langbourne (Alistair Petrie) arrives in Colombia. For fans who tuned into Season 1 of the series 10 years ago, they’ll recall that Sandy is Roper’s right-hand man.

And based on the clip above, it’s been quite some time since the men met. “Lord Langbourne, as I live and breathe,” Richard says, greeting Sandy at the remote estate where he’s seemingly hiding out. “Hello Dickie,” Sandy says in return.

As Richard points out that Sandy’s made quite a long trip, the man notes, “when duty calls,” suggesting he’d go to whatever means to please his pal. “I hope they provided business class,” Richard notes, to which Dickie counters, “Special rates for ex-cons.”

Alistair Petrie in 'The Night Manager' Season 2

Prime Video

While Richard may have faced karmic punishment in the Middle East, Sandy was among the men to pay for Roper’s crimes and their roles within his empire at the end of Season 1, including Sandy. But it hasn’t soured Sandy against Richard if this sneak peek is any indication. But the men keep up a ruse that Sandy’s there to sell him wine, so as to not to raise suspicions that they’ve been acquaintances for many years.

In the third installment, fans got a taste of Jonathan Pine’s (Tom Hiddleston) surprise when Roper was revealed to be alive. Would he also be shocked to find Sandy back with him? Only time will tell whether or not Pine will be unsettled once more. Catch the full clip above, and stay tuned for more fun as Season 2 continues to unfold.

The Night Manager, Season 2, Sundays, Prime Video and BBC

