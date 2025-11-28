The Night Manager may have debuted back in 2016, but the Tom Hiddleston-led drama is making a major comeback as it gears up for Season 2 on Prime Video. But Season 2 isn’t the end of the comeback, as it’s already been confirmed that the show inspired by the works of John le Carré will return for Season 3 as well.

While we await Season 2’s arrival, we’re breaking down everything we do know about the show’s Season 3 return. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for additional details about Season 3 as it takes shape at Prime Video and on the BBC.

Has The Night Manager been renewed for Season 3?

Yes, a third season of The Night Manager has been greenlit, meaning fans can look forward to more intrigue from Tom Hiddleston’s Jonathan Pine in the months and years ahead.

When will The Night Manager Season 3 premiere?

No premiere date for The Night Manager Season 3 has been set at this time, but stay tuned for any details in the weeks and months ahead. Season 2 of the series is currently set to arrive on Sunday, January 11, on Prime Video, where it will stream globally to around 240 countries. Considering the 10-year gap between Seasons 1 and 2, we don’t imagine it will take that long for Season 3 to arrive after Season 2’s incoming release, but it’s too early to predict a premiere year quite yet.

Who will star in The Night Manager Season 3?

We can’t imagine The Night Manager would exclude its leading man, Tom Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine, but it’s uncertain who else would join him for the journey without knowledge of Season 2’s outcome. We’ll keep our fingers crossed for Olivia Colman‘s Season 3 return as she is set to reprise her role as Angela Burr in Season 2, but only time will tell. Keep an eye out for any announcements here.

What would The Night Manager Season 3 be about?

Since we don’t know how Season 2’s final episodes will unfold quite yet, it’s unclear where the story will take Jonathan Pine next, but we anticipate he’ll be thrust into a new mission as the former British intelligence operative carries on his line of work.

The Night Manager, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, Prime Video