What To Know The Night Manager star Camila Morrone breaks down Roxana’s Season 2 ending.

The star discusses potential hope for her return in Season 3.

Plus, she opens up about going toe-to-toe with Hugh Laurie’s Richard Roper.

[Warning: The video above and the article below contain MAJOR spoilers for The Night Manager Season 2 Episode 6.]

The Night Manager‘s second season may be over, but is it closing the page on Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), the businesswoman who found herself tied up with Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston)?

As viewers will recall, she had a history with Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva), the illegitimate son of Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie), but any sense of loyalty she may have had disappeared when she sold Teddy’s plan with Pine out to Roper. Hinting that the men had likely become a united front against the arms dealer, when a sting operation went sideways.

By the end of the season, Roxana was seen looking at a departures board at the airport, hinting at her long-awaited return to Miami, but will she go there, or is she poised to continue her connections in the dark schemes unfolding? While it isn’t seen onscreen, she seemed to find a connection with Roper in their mutual unsentimental world views.

As fans know, the series is already announced as returning for Season 3, and so when it comes to Roxana, Morrone says, “I would be so curious to see what his vision for her could be. I think that there are so many ways in which the story can go.” While Morrone shares, “Roxana wants to get home, and she wants to get back to her mom, and she wants to get out of this criminal life, but I think that there is a part of Roxana that is a hustler in the game, and I think that she gets a lot of adrenaline and thrill.”

Only time will tell whether or not she’ll make a comeback, but the fact that Roxana survived Season 2 makes anything possible, in comparison to the show’s unfortunate demises for Teddy (at the hands of his own father) and Angela Burr (Olivia Colman). Meanwhile, Pine was last seen bleeding out in the jungles of Colombia.

See what else Morrone has to share about being a part of the show in the full video interview above, including what it was like going toe-to-toe with Laurie’s big bad. And let us know what you hope to see from The Night Manager when it returns for Season 3 in the comments section below.

The Night Manager, Season 2, Streaming now, Prime Video