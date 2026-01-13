What To Know The Night Manager star and executive producer Tom Hiddleston teases Season 3 plans.

Hiddleston also reveals there’s an endgame planned already.

The show will continue the adventures of his spy character, Jonathan Pine.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Night Manager Season 2 Episode 3.]

The Night Manager‘s second season is well underway as the first three episodes dropped on premiere day (January 11), but after a jaw-dropping twist revealing Hugh Laurie‘s return as arms dealer Richard Roper, we can’t help but wonder what will be next for Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston).

While fans will have to continue tuning in to see how Season 2 unfolds, Prime Video has already greenlit a third season of the show, inspired by John le Carré‘s characters and novels, meaning there are more adventures yet to unfold. And while Hiddleston, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, couldn’t say too much about the details surrounding the next chapter, he did offer some teases about production when TV Insider caught up with him on the red carpet for the premiere.

“We’re working on it. Yeah, we’re working on it now,” Hiddleston says. “It’s not in official pre-production, but it’s in official development… We’re working on it, we’re refining the story and the architecture of what we really like.”

The actor adds, “It’s very exciting because we’ve always been able to plan Season 2 and Season 3 as a two-volume story — 12 hours and 12 episodes are very different from six episodes, so we know where the story ends.” In other words, there’s a plan in place, so fans aren’t going to be waiting another 10 years for another season.

“I won’t reveal it now because that would take away the lovely surprise,” Hiddleston humbly offers. “But yeah, it’s going to be an extraordinary journey. It’s not over yet.”

Will the journey continue to include Laurie’s big bad, Richard Roper? One can only hope as the surprise twist of his return surely raises the stakes in Jonathan Pine’s story. Stay tuned to see how Season 2 concludes, and keep an eye out for Season 3 updates as they’re unveiled.

